PM Modi condoles demise of Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief on the demise of the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, who died earlier today.

"Saddened by the passing away of His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church. He leaves behind a rich legacy of service and compassion. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the members of the Orthodox Church. RIP," tweeted PM Modi.

His Holiness the Catholicos Baselius Marthoma Paulose II, who was undergoing treatment in the Critical Care Unit in St Gregorios Mission Hospital in Kerala's Parumala village, passed away at 2.35 am on Monday.

According to the medical bulletin of the hospital, His Holiness's clinical condition had turned extremely critical since the morning of Sunday.

"Even with very high external oxygen support through artificial ventilation, oxygen saturation in the blood is could not be maintained. Respiratory failure turned refractory to treatment towards the evening," the bulletin reads.

His Holiness was ailing from lung cancer since December 2019 for which he was receiving treatment from St Gregorios International Cancer Care Centre Parumala.

It further said that the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church recovered from COVID-19 infection in February 2021, the post COVID lung complications worsened his health condition. (ANI)