As PM Modi Chairs Niti Aayog Meeting With CMs Today, Here's What the Agenda Will Be
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday discuss with state chief ministers the National Development Agenda at the state level during the governing council meeting of Niti Aayog.
The key aspects of the meeting will be making India a manufacturing hub through changes and reforms and “reimagining agriculture” -- which includes a revamped cropping pattern with a focus on exports, Times of India reported.
The prime minister will also discuss issues related to agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and human resource development will be discussed, according to an official statement.
While most chief ministers are expected to be present, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the meeting. "Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.
Banerjee had earlier skipped the Niti Aayog's meetings and termed it as a "fruitless" exercise, alleging that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans. The sixth meeting of the governing council will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT, the statement said.
This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, it added. The governing council meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015.
The council, the apex body of the government's think tank, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories (UTs), several Union ministers and senior government officials.