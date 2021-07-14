PM Modi to Chair 1st In-Person Cabinet Meet in Over a Year Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a conference of the reshuffled Union Cabinet on Wednesday, 14 July. This will be the first physical Cabinet meeting in over a year.

The PM will meet the Cabinet ministers at 11 am. He will also chair a virtual meeting of the Council of Ministers at 4 pm, news agency PTI reported.

While the last physical gathering of the Cabinet was held in April last year, the Council of Ministers has been meeting weekly via video-conference.

The upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament, which is set to begin on 19 July, is one of the reasons behind Wednesday's meeting, sources indicated.

Also Read: Analysing PM Narendra Modi's Cabinet Expansion, in Five Key Points

This is the second time in less than a week that the Council of Ministers will be meeting. The first meeting of the ministers had taken place on 8 July, a day after the Cabinet reshuffling.

1st Cabinet Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, 8 July, conducted a virtual meeting with the new Union Cabinet, his first since the revamped Council of Ministers was announced on Wednesday, 7 July.

Following the meet with the Cabinet, PM Modi also chaired a meeting with the Council of Ministers last week, at which he reportedly issued warnings about the COVID situation in the country.

He also advised the newly-inducted ministers to meet with their predecessors and seek guidance from them, government sources said, as per an NDTV report.

Shortly after the first meeting, Cabinet ministers announced a slew of decisions, including a Rs 23,000 crore COVID package, and that Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) will continue.

Also Read: At 1st Meet With New Council of Ministers, PM Modi's Warnings About COVID

PM Modi's New Cabinet

PM Modi’s 77-member strong new Cabinet has 30 Cabinet ministers, two ministers of state with independent charge, and 45 ministers of state.

After the mega overhaul of the Council of Ministers, the newly-allocated portfolios were announced, with Ashwini Vaishnaw being allocated the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Jyotiraditya Scindia getting charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Story continues

The newly-inducted, including several first-time MPs, such as Bharati Pawar, Bishweswar Tudu, Shantanu Thakur, among others, and senior leaders like Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were all welcomed with congratulatory messages on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “We will continue working to fulfil the aspirations of people and build a strong and prosperous India.”

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)

Also Read: 'Masterstroke': Sanjay Raut Takes Jibe at RS Prasad Post Cabinet Exit

. Read more on India by The Quint.Amid Punjab Congress Crisis, Prashant Kishor Meets Rahul & Priyanka GandhiPM Modi to Chair 1st In-Person Cabinet Meet in Over a Year Today . Read more on India by The Quint.