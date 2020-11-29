PM Modi addresses nation through Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. Earlier on November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme.

PM Modi at Last Mann ki Baat Highlights| Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his last Mann ki Baat urged people to buy local products for the festive season as he praised Indians for exercising patience during festivals to keep coronavirus at bay.

PM Modi Lauds NZ MP | Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand, who on Wednesday took oath in Sanskrit in the country’s Parliament. Sharma, 33, hailing from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur, was recently elected as the Member of Parliament from the Labour Party for Hamilton West in New Zealand.

PM Modi Says Attempts Being Made to Digitalise Museums | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that attempts are being made to digitalise museums and other heritage sites amid the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Ajanta Caves.

We are Stepping into Winters: PM Modi | "We are stepping into winters. The internet is replete with pictures of Cherry Blossom flowers, but they are not from Japan, but from India's Shillong," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi: Annapurna Idol Being Returned to India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says an 'Annapurna' idol which was stolen from Varanasi in UP years ago, is being returned to India by the Canadian government.

"Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," the PM had tweeted earlier.

He further added, "This month's #MannKiBaat is on the 29th. I have already received many interesting inputs and anecdotes about inspiring life journeys. Keep sharing your thoughts on NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800." "Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme addressed to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

In the 70th edition of his programme, Modi extended his wishes to countrymen on the occasion of Dussehra. Amid pandemic with mute celebrations this festive season, PM Modi urged for restraint to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. “Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Puja & Dussehra, but this time it didn't happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we have to work with restraint during this Corona crisis,” he said in his monthly address to the nation.

