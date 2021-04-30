PM’s mobile number being online may have put him at ‘increased risk’ of snooping

The Prime Minister could have put himself at an “increased risk” of snooping and criminal activity, according to a former national security adviser, after it emerged his mobile number had been openly available online for 15 years.

Lord Ricketts said the revelation that until this year Boris Johnson’s contact number was still listed on the bottom of a 2006 press release on the internet meant “thousands” of people could have his details, possibly placing him at risk of hostile state action.

It follows a row in recent weeks over so-called Government-by-text after it emerged that lobbyists and others from the business world had personally messaged the Prime Minister in a bid to get him to intervene in issues.

Downing Street did not deny reports earlier this month that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case advised Mr Johnson to change his long-held phone number because of concerns over how many people had his direct contact details.

Lord Ricketts, who served as the first UK national security adviser under David Cameron, said it was in Mr Johnson’s “own interest to be much more digitally secure than seems to be the case now” following the reports that a press release dating back to when he was shadow higher education minister could be accessed on the internet in 2021.

Asked if there could be security concerns, the peer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I know that modern systems like WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted – nonetheless, I think one would be worried if a hostile state who had sophisticated capabilities had the mobile phone number itself.

“That must increase the risk that they’re able to eavesdrop on some at least of the communications that are going on, and possibly other non-state actors as well, like sophisticated criminal gangs.

“So, there is no way of knowing whether that’s true, but there must at least be an increased risk if the number is widely available.”

Lord Ricketts called for the Prime Minister to be more digitally secure (Chris Ison/PA)

Attempts to call the number on Thursday night were met with an automated message saying the phone was “switched off” and an invitation to “please try later or send a text”.

The Conservative Party leader’s use of his mobile phone has been in the spotlight after text message exchanges with entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman were leaked.

Home Office minister Victoria Atkins insisted that, despite the fresh embarrassment for Mr Johnson over his mobile number being in the public domain, the No 10 incumbent “more than anyone, knows his responsibilities when it comes to national security”.

She told Times Radio: “I’m slightly surprised that a national broadcaster felt it appropriate to advertise the fact that that mobile phone is on the internet, if indeed it is.”

Ms Atkins added that she believed the public were not “particularly interested” in the issue.

It follows calls for further investigation into how Mr Johnson’s lavish 11 Downing Street flat renovations were funded.

The Prime Minister looked to shift attention away from the controversy as he insisted he was “laser-focused” on delivering people’s priorities as the parliamentary session came to an end on Thursday.

But Labour looked to pile more pressure on, as senior Opposition MP Dame Margaret Hodge asked the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards to investigate his conduct over the flat revamp.