PM Lee Hsien Loong announces new Cabinet, with new MP Tan See Leng in line-up

SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his new Cabinet line-up during a live telecast on Saturday (25 July).

The line-up includes new Member of Parliament Tan See Leng, who will assume the roles of Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Manpower, as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The announcement comes two weeks after the General Election on 10 July, when the ruling People’s Action Party won 83 out of 93 electoral seats, and 61.23 per cent of vote share.

Here is the list of office holders in the Cabinet, which forms the executive branch of the Singapore government:

Prime Minister: Lee Hsien Loong

Deputy Prime Minister: Heng Swee Keat

Senior Ministers: Teo Chee Hean, Tharman Shanmugaratnam

Prime Minister’s Office – Ministers: Indranee Rajah, Maliki Osman, Tan See Leng

Defence – Minister: Ng Eng Hen

Foreign Affairs – Minister: Vivian Balakrishnan Second Minister: Maliki Osman

Home Affairs – Minister: K Shanmugam

Trade and Industry – Minister: Chan Chun Sing. Second Minister: Tan See Leng

Finance – Minister: Heng Swee Keat. Second Ministers: Lawrence Wong, Indranee Rajah

Manpower – Minister: Josephine Teo. Second Minister: Tan See Leng

Transport – Minister: Ong Ye Kung

National Development – Minister: Desmond Lee Second Minister: Indranee Rajah

Communication and Information – Minister: S Iswaran

Sustainability and Environment – Minister: Grace Fu

Law – Minister: K Shanmugam Second Minister: Edwin Tong.

Health – Minister: Gan Kim Yong Second Minister: Masagos Zulkifli

Education – Minister: Lawrence Wong Second Minister: Maliki Osman

Social and Family Development – Minister: Masagos Zulkifli

Culture, Community and Youth – Minister: Edwin Tong

