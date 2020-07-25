PM Lee Hsien Loong announces new Cabinet, with new MP Tan See Leng in line-up
SINGAPORE — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced his new Cabinet line-up during a live telecast on Saturday (25 July).
The line-up includes new Member of Parliament Tan See Leng, who will assume the roles of Second Minister for Trade and Industry and Manpower, as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.
The announcement comes two weeks after the General Election on 10 July, when the ruling People’s Action Party won 83 out of 93 electoral seats, and 61.23 per cent of vote share.
Here is the list of office holders in the Cabinet, which forms the executive branch of the Singapore government:
Prime Minister: Lee Hsien Loong
Deputy Prime Minister: Heng Swee Keat
Senior Ministers: Teo Chee Hean, Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Prime Minister’s Office – Ministers: Indranee Rajah, Maliki Osman, Tan See Leng
Defence – Minister: Ng Eng Hen
Foreign Affairs – Minister: Vivian Balakrishnan Second Minister: Maliki Osman
Home Affairs – Minister: K Shanmugam
Trade and Industry – Minister: Chan Chun Sing. Second Minister: Tan See Leng
Finance – Minister: Heng Swee Keat. Second Ministers: Lawrence Wong, Indranee Rajah
Manpower – Minister: Josephine Teo. Second Minister: Tan See Leng
Transport – Minister: Ong Ye Kung
National Development – Minister: Desmond Lee Second Minister: Indranee Rajah
Communication and Information – Minister: S Iswaran
Sustainability and Environment – Minister: Grace Fu
Law – Minister: K Shanmugam Second Minister: Edwin Tong.
Health – Minister: Gan Kim Yong Second Minister: Masagos Zulkifli
Education – Minister: Lawrence Wong Second Minister: Maliki Osman
Social and Family Development – Minister: Masagos Zulkifli
Culture, Community and Youth – Minister: Edwin Tong
MORE TO COME
Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore
Other Singapore stories:
Robinsons at JEM among 4 new places visited by COVID-19 cases – MOH
COVID-19: Crowd control to be stepped up at hotspots like beaches, parks – Lawrence Wong
COVID-19: Don't eat, drink ‘excessively’ in cinemas to minimise virus spread – MOH official
Woman to be charged with murder of 4-year-old daughter and disposal of corpse, 2 other suspects