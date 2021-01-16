After PM Launches Vaccines, States Across India Administer Jabs
The COVID-19 vaccination kicked off on Saturday, 16 January, with the first official shot given to a sanitation worker at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
The vaccination drive, launched remotely by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, was administered in the presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harshvardhan and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. Guleria himself received the jab, followed by other senior doctors at AIIMS.
In the first phase of vaccine rollout in India, an estimated three crore people across India are expected to be administered the first dose.
“Today, when we've developed our own vaccine, the world is looking at India with hope. As our vaccination drive will move forward, other countries of world will benefit from it, Prime Minister Modi said at the inauguration of the vaccine adding “India's vaccine and our production capability must be used for human interest, this is our commitment.”
The Quint was present at vaccination centres across the country and reports on the first shots being administered nationwide.
Also Read: Do I Take The Vaccine if I Had COVID? All Your Queries Answered
NEW DELHI
Apart from those at AIIMS, Dr Pragya Shukla was the first to be vaccinated at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. Medical professionals and frontline workers at private hositals including Max Hospital were also administered the vaccine jabs.
CHENNAI
Dr Jayanthi, Dean of the Government Medical College, Omandarur became the first person in Tamil Nadu to receive the shot.
“After 2-3 weeks of the first dose, antibodies start building. Then, after 4 weeks the same dose is administered again for the second time,” Dr Jayanthi told The Quint.
‘After 2-3 weeks of the first dose, antibodies start building. Then, after 4 weeks the same dose is administered again for the second time,’ said Dr Jayanthi, Dean, Government Medical College Omandurar #Chennai @TheQuint @QuintHindi @QuintFit #CoronaVaccine #COVID19Vaccination pic.twitter.com/atqRKQiWOM
— Smitha T K (@smitha_tk) January 16, 2021
KOLKATA
Similar to the other cities, Kolkata, too, saw a doctor being administered the first vaccine shot – Dr Bipasha Sen of AMRI Hospital.
“2021 should be something new for all of us,” Dr Sen said, adding the journey as a medical professional in COVID units was “very scary.”
“It was scary for my children, for my husband. My friends and family were worried as I was working in the COVID unit,” she told The Quint.
In the state-run SSK Hospital, along with a private one like AMRI, will be giving out vaccine shots.
PUNE
Dr Avinash Nanvadekar was the first person in Pune to get vaccinated at the city’s Ruby Hall Hospital.
. Read more on India by The Quint.After PM Launches Vaccines, States Across India Administer JabsWill Try to Aim at the Crack Outside Off-stump: Nathan Lyon . Read more on India by The Quint.