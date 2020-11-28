PM Kicks-Off 3-City Visit to COVID Vaccine Manufacturing Centres

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 November, arrived in Ahmedabad to kick off his three-city visit to take stock of the COVID-19 vaccines being produced in India, starting with the Zydus Cadila facility.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and the Serum Institute of India in Pune before returning to Delhi in the evening.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi’s office on Friday had tweeted: “As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM @narendramodi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.”

Ahmedabad’s Zydus Cadila Facility

Zydus Cadila is developing its COVID-19 vaccine at Vaccine Technology Centre, located at its Changodar park.

The vaccine manufacturer will reportedly be applying for phase 3 of clinical trials in December. It is expected to launch the vaccine in the market by April 2021, reported Moneycontrol.

Bharat Biotech’s Facility in Hyderabad

PM Modi will be visiting vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad’s Genome Valley, where work is underway on Covaxin, India's first indigenous vaccine for coronavirus being developed by the company in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Serum Institute of India

PM Modi will also visit the Serum Institute of India in Pune. The company is the Indian partner that is producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that’s expected to be ready by around April 2021.

Modi is reportedly visiting the institute to understand the production process of the vaccine that’s being considered the most promising one for India.

The vaccine, which has been dubbed Covishield in India, is especially being favoured as it is priced lower than those being developed by Moderna and Pfizer and does not require extreme low temperatures for storage.

The COVID-19 vaccine, being jointly developed by Oxford and AstraZeneca, was recently announced to have 70 percent efficacy after a large-scale trial.

