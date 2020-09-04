PM Johnson's spokesman: We need to see more realism from the EU in trade talks

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said the European Union needed to be more realistic in its approach to post-Brexit trade discussions, declining to comment on a report that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office sees the chances of a deal at 30% to 40%.

Asked about the report in the Times newspaper, Johnson's spokesman said: "I'm not going to get drawn into percentages.

"Our goal remains to reach an agreement, and we'll continue to work hard to do that, but we've been clear there is lots of work still to be done. We need more realism from the EU, and them to show they understand the fundamentals of our position as an independent country."





(Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)