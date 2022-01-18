PM HOTEL GROUP CONTINUES GROWTH MOMENTUM WITH ANNOUNCEMENT OF MODUS HOTELS MERGER

Lifestyle and Luxury Portfolio Expands as Modus by PM Hotel Group

Chevy Chase, Md, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Hotel Group, one of the US’ leading hotel management companies, today announces its merger with Modus Hotels.

The company’s expanded lifestyle portfolio will combine Modus’ proven operational excellence and diverse lifestyle properties with PM Hotel Group’s proven record of success. Together the union will deliver extraordinary hospitality experiences for guests while driving performance and maximizing profitability for owners.

“Our approach and values have been aligned with Modus’ for years. The opportunity now to join together to harness our combined talent, teamwork and expertise positions us to scale while raising the overall level of service excellence for our guests,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “Over time we will integrate our current roster of independent and branded luxury and lifestyle hotels with the existing Modus collection.”

Modus Hotel’s portfolio includes upscale lifestyle and micro hotels that attract today’s independent-minded travelers. Each property has its own unique ethos and delivers curated guest experiences.

“I am incredibly proud of the team we’ve built at Modus. PM recognized our expertise in managing lifestyle hotels through our relentless focus on guest experience and colleague engagement which enables us to drive outsized returns for our owners,” said Adam Gollance, President and CEO of Modus. “Leveraging PM’s technology and scale with our skill of delivering exceptional lifestyle experiences positions us for exciting development opportunities.”

