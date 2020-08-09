PM to ‘head to Scotland’ for family staycation

Boris Johnson is reportedly heading to Scotland for a summer holiday as quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic jeopardise trips abroad.

The Prime Minister has spoken about allowing a “brief staycation to creep into the agenda, if that’s possible” when quizzed about his plans for a getaway.

But The Sunday Times has now reported that Mr Johnson, fiancee Carrie Symonds and their son Wilfred will travel north of the border next weekend.

A No 10 source declined to comment but did not deny the report, and there suggestions any trip would be closer to a week in duration than the fortnight reported.

Their last known holiday was a luxury winter break to the private Caribbean island of Mustique.

The reported trip north of the border would come at a time Cabinet ministers are ramping up visits to Scotland amid concerns the Covid-19 crisis has strengthened the demand for independence in the nation.

Other MPs’ trips abroad have come unstuck due to the 14-day quarantine restriction being imposed on visitors returning from overseas destinations that are deemed as high-risk.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps was in Spain when the UK’s most popular holiday destination was struck off the safe list of travel destinations, while minister for London Paul Scully was in Lanzarote.

Since then, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Bahamas have been added to the quarantine list and there are concerns France could be next as the nation struggles to control increasing cases.

Speaking last month, Mr Johnson said: “I would encourage people still to think of wonderful staycations here in the UK.

“There are all sorts of fantastic destinations, the best in the world, I would say.

“All my happiest holiday memories are of holiday vacations here in the UK, bucket-and-spade jobs or whatever, and I thoroughly, thoroughly recommend it, and I’m sure that people will have a great time over the summer.”