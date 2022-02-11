PM clarifies his apology to Brittany Higgins was ‘by no means a reflection on matters before a court’

Scott Morrison sorry for ‘the many terrible experiences’ detailed by former Liberal staffer during her time working at Parliament House





Scott Morrison has moved to clarify his apology to Brittany Higgins following concerns it could affect the trial of the man charged with her alleged rape, stating it was “by no means a reflection on the matters before a court”.

The prime minister on Tuesday apologised in parliament to Higgins for the “terrible things that took place” during her time working in Canberra. That prompted a rebuke from Warwick Korn, the lawyer representing the man accused of her rape, Bruce Lehrmann.

Korn told News Corp Australia the prime minister’s comments could reduce the chances of Lehrmann having a fair jury trial.

“In light of the complexity, difficulty and importance of the task before any jury already, the behaviour of our prime minister and others in this past 24 hours truly beggars belief,” he said.

Morrison’s office subsequently sought to clarify his comments.

A spokesperson said on Friday the apology referred generally to “the many terrible experiences Ms Higgins has detailed during her time working at Parliament House and the treatment that she has described receiving whilst working here. This is by no means a reflection on the matters before a court.”

The ACT supreme court has set a tentative trial date for June.

Lehrmann is accused of raping Higgins in a parliamentary office in 2019 and faces one charge of sexual intercourse without consent.

He denies the charge, saying no form of sexual activity took place, and the trial is expected to last three to four weeks.

The ACT supreme court no longer allows judge-alone trials for sexual assault cases meaning the matter must go before a jury.

The jury selection process and judicial directions are generally used to ensure external commentary and pre-trial publicity does not compromise jurors’ ability to act impartially.

The ACT’s director of public prosecutions declined to comment.