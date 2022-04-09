Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

British PM Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv (Embassy of Ukraine in the UK)

The Prime Minister has met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to discuss details of a new package of financial and military aid to the beleagured country.

A photo, captioned “surprise”, and shared on social media by the Ukrainian embassy in this country showed the men meeting in the recently besieged city.

Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of the Ukraine’s president’s office, shared the news on Facebook saying: “Right now a visit of Boris Johnson in Kyiv started from one-on-one meeting with President Zelensky.”

The meeting was confirmed by Downing Street who said the PM’s visit was a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine.

A No 10 spokesman said the Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

“The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelensky in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesman said.

“They will discuss the UK’s long term support to Ukraine and the PM will set out a new package of financial and military aid.”

Mr Johnson tweeted yesterday that the UK would send “more defensive weapons to Ukraine” and target Russia’s economy “to ensure Putin fails”.

The further £100 million worth of UK military assistance includes anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry and so-called “suicide drones”, which loiter over the battlefield before attacking their target.

NEW: The UK will provide more military aid to Ukraine.



Earlier in the week, the UK and Nato allies agreed to supply “new and heavier” weapons to Ukraine as Kyiv warned it needs immediate reinforcement in its struggle against Russia

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said there had been agreement to help the Ukrainian defenders upgrade their “Soviet era equipment to Nato standard equipment on a bilateral basis”.

Speaking earlier this week, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said there was cautious optimism about the level of Western military backing for his country but urged for weapons to be handed over swiftly.

Mr Kuleba warned: “Either you help us now, and I’m speaking about days, not weeks, or your help will come too late.”

Nato allies fear Russia’s decision to withdraw from areas around Kyiv will allow Mr Putin to concentrate his offensive in Ukraine’s east.

Ukrainian generals have visited the UK to see some of the kit that could potentially be offered, including armoured vehicles which could offer troops protection from Russian attack as they move around the war zone.

The UK is already supplying equipment including anti-tank and anti-air missiles to Ukraine’s armed forces but a plan to set military vehicles was reported to be under consideration.

Civilian evacuations have gone ahead in parts of eastern Ukraine after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave the region before an expected Russian onslaught.

President Zelensky said the attack in Kramatorsk was the latest sign of war crimes by Russian forces and urged the West to help his country.

He said: “All world efforts will be directed to establish every minute of who did what, who gave what orders, where the missile came from, who transported it, who gave the command and how this strike was agreed,” Mr Zelensky said in his nightly video address, his voice rising in anger.

Russia denied it was responsible and accused Ukraine’s military of firing on the station to try to turn blame for civilian death on Moscow.

The mayor of Bucha, a town near Kyiv where graphic evidence of civilian killings emerged after the Russians withdrew, said search teams were still finding the bodies of people shot at close range in yards, parks and city squares.

On Friday, workers unearthed the bodies of 67 people from a mass grave near a church, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor general. Russia has falsely claimed the scenes in Bucha were staged.

More follows.