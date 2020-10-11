Boris Johnson ‘betraying his red wall voters’ over lockdown cash

Mayors of some of the UK’s biggest city regions were threatening legal action against the government last night as they went into open revolt against “grossly unfair” financial support for workers in northern England facing new local lockdowns.

As No 10 desperately tried to win over council leaders before announcing new lockdown rules for the north-west and north-east on Monday, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester and former health secretary, said Boris Johnson was leaving himself open to court action on grounds of discrimination, particularly against people in low-paid hospitality jobs across the north.

Burnham told the Observer that by offering to pay only two-thirds of the wages of people hit by new closures – as opposed to the 80% which applied nationally under the original furlough scheme – ministers would be punishing people in the north in a way that was completely unacceptable.

Burnham said the Conservatives were betraying the people in so-called “red wall” seats who they had persuaded to vote Tory at the general election last December with pledges to “level up” the country. “This is an active decision to level down,” Burnham said. “They are asking people to surrender to hardship in the run-up to Christmas and asking businesses to surrender to collapse. It is grossly unfair.”

In a joint press conference, mayors and local government leaders from the Liverpool, Sheffield, and Tyneside regions said they were writing to all northern MPs asking them to call for parliamentary votes this week on the financial package announced last week by the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and the proposed lockdown plans expected to be put to the House of Commons on Monday.

Johnson is expected to announce a new three-tier system of restrictions under which areas with the highest rates of infection will be told to close all pubs in their areas, and possibly a range of other businesses considered as high risk. “I’m angry actually about being told the effect on people’s lives is non-negotiable,” Burnham added.

In their letter to MPs the northern leaders said: “Earlier this year, the government set its national furlough scheme at 80%. We can see no justifiable reason why the local furlough scheme should be set at 67%. To accept it would be to treat hospitality workers as second-class citizens, and we think that is wrong. Many of these workers have already faced severe hardship this year.

“On top of this, the timetable for the introduction of the scheme also presents a major problem. It will start in early November, which means that payments will not be made until early December, six weeks after businesses have been forced to close.

“We also have serious concerns that the local furlough scheme will be limited to businesses forced to shut. There are many other businesses who supply the hospitality sector who will see their own trade collapse if their customers are to close. In fact, the effect of restrictions might be to choke off footfall in many of our towns and cities, and many more businesses and venues such as theatres, arenas and cinemas are likely to be impacted by new restrictions.”

Steve Rotheram, Liverpool city region mayor, warned that imposing measures without a clear plan to help businesses and explanations on how to exit the restrictions would amount to “death by a thousand cuts” for many companies. He also warned public trust would be difficult to recover once it was lost.

