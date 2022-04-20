PM abandons efforts to block inquiry on misleading Commons over Partygate

Jessica Elgot, Aubrey Allegretti and Heather Stewart
·6 min read
<span>Photograph: Jessica Taylor/AP</span>
Photograph: Jessica Taylor/AP

Boris Johnson has been forced to abandon efforts to block an inquiry into whether he misled MPs over Partygate lockdown breaches, instead urging rebellious MPs to delay any investigation.

Government whips scrambled on Wednesday night to derail a Labour motion designed to trigger a Commons inquiry into whether Johnson lied about rule-breaking in Downing Street – including the potential release of hundreds of damaging messages and photographs.

Amid a growing backlash from Tory MPs, the government privately conceded it could not whip them to block an inquiry by the Commons privileges committee. It instead tabled a motion to delay the inquiry until after the publication of the final Partygate report by Sue Gray, a senior civil servant.

Johnson’s MPs were put on a three-line whip to back the new amendment. The prime minister, who flew to India for a trade visit on Wednesday, will swerve the debate and vote on the motion on Thursday.

His allies had earlier briefed that they were prepared to force Tory MPs to vote down the motion from Labour and other opposition parties. But even among frontbenchers there was palpable disquiet that MPs should be forced to block an investigation into the prime minister, who received a police fixed-penalty notice last week.

One minister admitted it would be hard to justify Johnson avoiding an investigation for potentially misleading parliament, saying: “If it’s the same process every MP faces, then why should it be different for the PM?”

A government spokesperson said: “The government has tabled an amendment to Labour’s motion which says that consideration of this matter should take place after the conclusion of the police investigation and the publication of the Cabinet Office [Sue Gray] report, allowing MPs to have all the facts at their disposal.”

A Downing Street source insisted it was not a wrecking amendment but said “now is not the time” to consider the issue. Asked whether the government had been at risk of losing Thursday’s vote, they said “no”.

A privileges committee inquiry could be highly damaging even if Johnson is ultimately not formally censured. It would include the right to demand more than 300 photographs believed to have been collated by the original inquiry into rule-breaking by Gray, which have been passed to the Metropolitan police.

Sir Charles Walker, the vice-chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, told the BBC he would “probably” abstain at Thursday’s vote but said he would not vote with Labour.

“As much as I am deeply annoyed at what went on in No 10, I am also not in a position where I have much goodwill towards a Labour party who, in my view, failed to advance any form of arguments or raise any of its own concerns about the consequences of a 20-month lockdown.”

Thursday’s motion gives four examples of Johnson assuring MPs, including him being “repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

The motion also says the inquiry should begin after the conclusion of the Met investigation, with Johnson expected to receive at least three more fines for breaches in the coming weeks.

Labour sources said they had drafted the motion to allow the least possible wriggle room for Tory MPs. “This is not our first rodeo,” a senior aide said. “They’re looking for a life raft to try and desperately hold on to.”

A former Tory minister insisted they would refuse to vote against the motion unamended, saying: “How can I say he’s completely innocent but there’s no need for an investigation to prove it?” Another MP said he had warned whips there would be at least 30 abstentions unless they devised an off-ramp.

A number of Conservative MPs said they had privately urged whips to come up with a solution. “It’s untenable for me to vote to block an investigation if I’m to defend the PM with my constituents,” a backbencher said.

Some had urged Johnson to get ahead of Starmer’s ploy by referring himself to the privileges committee to dispel suggestions of another cover up. “If you can’t escape it, you might as well get on the front foot,” said one. Government sources said that option had been rejected.

But throughout Wednesday MPs continued to make the argument that Johnson should allow the investigation to take place. A former cabinet minister asked: “How on earth could anyone oppose it?” They said the government should wave the motion through and then “kill it off” in the committee.

Labour also moved to blunt arguments from the Tory whips that a Partygate inquiry would be prejudiced because it would be chaired by Labour’s Chris Bryant, a fierce critic of the prime minister. One MP said Johnson had dubbed it “the Bryant committee”.

On Wednesday Bryant recused himself from any future inquiry because of his past comments criticising Johnson. The Guardian understands Bryant went to see Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 group, on Wednesday and told him he would recuse himself, prompting relief among backbench Tories that they could vote for the motion.

In an open letter to colleagues, Bryant said he believed he would have been able to chair the inquiry fairly but that it was important for the committee to be seen to proceed “without any imputation of unfairness”.

Labour sources said Bryant’s recusal had damaged Johnson’s argument that the proposed investigation was entirely politically motivated. The Tory MP Bernard Jenkin is expected to chair any inquiry in Bryant’s absence.

Speaking to journalists on the flight to India, Johnson emphasised that he had more important priorities than the inquiry into lockdown breaches. “You’re better off talking about things other than politicians themselves,” he said. “The best thing to do for the people, for parliament, is to get on and focus on the things we were elected to do.”

But the Partygate inquiry row inflamed memories of the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal, where furious MPs told Johnson they had been humiliated by attempts to change the parliamentary disciplinary system last year for MPs in order to protect the former cabinet minister from censure.

A Labour source said: “It’s clear Tory MPs are done defending the widespread criminality we’ve seen in No 10 … That’s why Tory whips obviously knew that they couldn’t vote this down. They clearly haven’t learnt a thing from the mess they got into over Owen Paterson. Boris Johnson is trying to rig the rules to deflect from his own law-breaking. Any Tory MP who votes for this is voting for a cover-up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p