Plymouth vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup updates, latest team news, TV, prediction

Liverpool travel down to Championship side Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Arne Slot’s side have already enjoyed one bit of success in a domestic cup competition this week, having smashed Tottenham 4-0 on Thursday to book a spot in the Carabao Cup Final.

While the Reds are strongly expected to rotate at Home Park, they will still be expected to see of a Plymouth side bottom of the Championship. Plymouth might have stunned Brentford in the third round but there is little doubt Liverpool are a step up, even if Slot does make sweeping changes.

It has so far been a serene first season in charge for the Dutchman at Anfield. But giant killings are what the FA Cup is all about and he will not be taking Plymouth lightly, even if Liverpool will have one eye on Wednesday’s huge Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Diogo Jota will all be pushing to start. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

13:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Liverpool began 2025 with one win in four games across all competitions, and that was against Accrington Stanley in the last round of the FA Cup.

It felt like the Reds were beginning to stumble following an impressive first half of the season.

However, since then they've won five of their last six, with their only defeat coming against PSV Eindhoven in what was a dead-rubber Champions League fixture.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Miron Muslic: Liverpool are the best team in the world

13:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Plymouth boss Miron Muslic is relishing an FA Cup tie against who he believes are the "best team in the world".

“Right now, Liverpool are the best team in the world, so we are very much looking forward to having them here at Home Park," he said. "We deserve this as a club, as an organisation. The Green Army deserves to have this kind of game, against the best team in the world.

"This is not exaggerating, if you can dominate the Premier League, and if you can dominate the Champions League like they are doing.

"For us, we need to enjoy playing against the leader of the Premier League, to feel also what it takes to be on that level. That's experience we want to gain. We want to learn from this game, and we want to enjoy this game."

(Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk responds to Liverpool contract claim

13:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Virgil van Dijk suggested he has not yet signed a new Liverpool, despite recent reports.

The 33-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of the season and that has left him free to speak to clubs abroad about a pre-contract agreement.

Van Dijk has been coy this season when asked for an update on his future, unlike team-mate Mohamed Salah who has voiced his frustration over the lack of progress with his own negotiations.

Reports on social media earlier this week claimed that Van Dijk had agreed a new deal at Liverpool, but the Dutchman dismissed that when asked after the Reds’ 4-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kelleher warning

12:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Despite Plymouth’s position in the Championship table, currently bottom, Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher insists the Reds will take nothing for granted and continue their “win every game” mentality in the FA Cup tie.

“I think obviously it’s going to be difficult,” he said. “It’s obviously a massive game for them, us coming there is going to be huge. They’re going to be ready.

“The fans are going to be ready for us. It’s going to be a tough game. We want to go there and get a win, and we need to be ready for a tough game as well.

“Maybe they’re not having the best season but that kind of goes out of the window in a cup tie. They might see it as a chance to ignite their season and get something going, especially with us coming into town.

“It’s going to be a massive day for them. We know they’ll be well up for it.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Slot makes admission over Liverpool team selection

12:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Arne Slot admits Liverpool will give some of their fringe players the chance to shine during Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth.

Liverpool, fresh from securing a spot in the Carabao Cup final, visit second-tier Championship side Plymouth on Sunday before league matches against Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Newcastle United this month.

"It is always a tricky tie, no matter what team you play, because it is an away game and it is probably their 'final', as is often the case when Liverpool goes anywhere," Slot told reporters ahead of the fourth-round tie."

Read the Liverpool manager's full quotes right here!

(AP)

Plymouth vs Liverpool match odds

12:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Plymouth to win: 14/1

Draw (after 90 minutes): 11/2

Liverpool to win: 1/8

Last time at Home Park

12:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

A Lucas Levia goal helped Liverpool overcome Plymouth in an FA Cup third round replay back in 2017.

So much has changed for the Reds since then. Though, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez did start at Home Park that night.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Setting the stage

12:35 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Looks like a glorious day for some FA Cup fourth round action. Blue skies and the pitch is in good condition!

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Plymouth vs Liverpool: Head to head (h2h) history and results

12:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Plymouth wins: 0

Draws: 1

Liverpool wins: 1

Just a third ever meeting between the two sides, Liverpool needed a replay to overcome Argyle in the third round of the FA Cup back in 2017.

10:58 , Giuseppe Muro

The team starting the day top of the Premier League has only been knocked out of the FA Cup on three occasions by a side from outside the top-flight.

Leeds beat Cardiff in 2001-02, Chelsea lost to Bradford in 2014-15 and Manchester City went out against Wigan in 2017-18.

Liverpool team news hint

08:41 , Giuseppe Muro

Neither Liverpool youngsters Trey Nyoni or Rio Ngumoha were involved for the Under-21s on Friday or the Under-18s on Saturday.

That suggests they will be involved along with James McConnell, who is pushing for a start.

Liverpool this week added Ngumoha, the 16-year-old winger who has joined from Chelsea, to their Champions League squad for the knockout stage.

Ngumoha in action against Accrington Stanley in the third round (REUTERS)

Standard Sport prediction

Saturday 8 February 2025 23:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

There is probably no ‘best’ time to face the Premier League leaders. But considering the form Liverpool are in right now, it’s safe to say this isn’t a good time to be play them.

Plymouth have got to make home advantage count for something and they could come up against a much-changed Reds team as Arne Slot may have one eye on the Merseyside derby against Everton.

That said, Liverpool should have too much for the Championship side.

Liverpool to win 4-1

Early Plymouth team news

Saturday 8 February 2025 19:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Plymouth will be without Kornel Szucs (muscle), Brendan Galloway (hip) and Joe Edwards (hamstring) against Liverpool. Meanwhile, third round hero Morgan Whittaker left to join Middlesbrough in the January transfer window.

As a result, the goalscoring onus will fall on Ryan Hardie and Mustapha Bundu. Former Arsenal youngster Julio Pleguezuelo is in contention to start.

(Getty Images)

'It's been a tough season for Plymouth'

Saturday 8 February 2025 16:30 , Alex Young

Plymouth head into the game following a first Championship victory in three months after they beat West Brom in dramatic fashion last Saturday.

It has been a difficult campaign for Argyle, with Wayne Rooney's high-profile tenure ending in December and the club bottom of the table with only five league wins this term.

New boss Miron Muslic has lifted spirits but midfielder Adam Randell, who has captained the club in the last eight fixtures following Joe Edwards' hamstring injury, conceded recent months had taken a toll on him.

Randell acknowledged: "It has been tough. I would be lying if I said it wasn't. It has not been an easy period for us all year really.

"We've had a tough time and knowing it is my hometown club, it does affect me and I do find it hard at times. It has been a massive learning curve for me as well.

"Within my career I've been lucky to have a lot of positive moments and avoid a lot of negative ones, but this year has been a little bit different. It is something I have had to learn and adapt to. I felt like I have coped with it well so far."

Early Liverpool team news

Saturday 8 February 2025 14:00 , Alex Young

Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely miss the game.

Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday after asking to come off injured against Bournemouth last weekend.

Slot has confirmed the England international is set to miss Sunday’s trip down to Home Park, while he remains a doubt for next week’s Merseyside derby clash with Everton.

“No, I don’t think so yet. That’s going to be too early for him,” said Slot on Friday.

“Difficult to say [about the derby]. Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks but that’s only three days after the Plymouth Argyle game, so let’s wait and see if he is available.

“We also have to look at the long term, of course we don’t want to take any risks with so many games afterwards coming up. But if he’s fit then of course we will use him.”

The Reds boss will likely rotate for the meeting with the Championship side, although midfielder Tyler Morton will not feature after suffering a shoulder injury.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; McConnell, Mac Allister; Elliott, Chiesa, Diaz; Nunez

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Plymouth vs Liverpool for free

Saturday 8 February 2025 11:30 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1, which is free to air for UK viewers. Coverage begins at 2.15pm GMT ahead of an 3pm kick-off.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch for free on ITV’s streaming service ITVX.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(ES Composite)

Welcome

Saturday 8 February 2025 09:16 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth.

Kick-off at Home Park is at 3pm GMT on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

Stick with us for all the build-up, action and reaction.