Plymouth trees: Call for independent inquiry into felling

Jonathan Morris - BBC News
·3 min read
Armada Way after the tree felling
Contractors felled 110 trees to make way for a £12.7m regeneration of the city centre

Plymouth City Council is facing calls for an independent inquiry into the decisions behind the night-time felling of 110 trees in the city centre.

Plymouth Green Party said the felling was "a shameful and shocking act".

The council had paused the project in February for a public consultation but an executive order to fell the trees was signed by council leader Richard Bingley on Tuesday.

Plymouth City Council has been approached for comment.

Contractors fenced off public areas and felled the trees on Tuesday night as part of a £12.7m regeneration project before an injunction stopped work.

Armada Way
Plymouth City Council said the felling was carried out at night for the safety of people

The Green Party said councillors were given no time to scrutinise the executive decision ordered by Mr Bingley, the Conservative leader.

The Greens called for "an independent inquiry into the decision-making behind the felling of the trees".

Green Party group leader Ian Poyser, councillor for Plympton Chaddlewood, said: "This kind of ecological vandalism must not be repeated."

Campaign group Save the Trees of Armada Way (Straw) said it had applied for a judicial review into the decision to fell the trees.

Ali White, from Straw, said: "We need to understand what's gone wrong, it should not be so easy for councils to do this."

The felling on Tuesday night is part of a regeneration plan for the city centre which will mean the planting of 169 new trees according to the local authority.

Assistant chief executive at the council, Giles Perritt, previously said although the council knew "some people will not be happy", it needed to "get on with this scheme".

The council said the felling, which started at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday, took place at night "for reasons of public safety and impact on the city centre".

Adam Cormack, head of campaigning at the Woodland Trust, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme, it was "not always easy" to retain trees in a redevelopment.

"But there are some really good examples around the country of where mature trees are retained and they can have a very transformative impact on the look and experience," he said.

"What we are seeing here in Plymouth is what happens when the value of urban trees is under-estimated."

He said research by the University of Washington in the US had connected people's shopping habits and spending with the presence of trees.

"That shows that people like spending time in places where there are big mature trees and as a result they spend more money," he said.

"So the two things are totally connected and in Plymouth what we want to see is preservation of as many mature trees as possible because once a tree gets to that mature point in its life it's a very valuable asset to a city."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Latest Stories

  • Ontario faces messy, complex St. Patrick's Day storm setup

    Parts of northern Ontario could see 30+ cm of freshly fallen snow through this weekend, giving a harsh reminder that winter isn't ready to call it quits any time soon

  • A toddler found and chased a deadly snake, uncovering a nest of 110 snake eggs in the family's front yard

    A conservation company found a nest of 110 Eastern Brown Snake eggs in a front yard in Sydney, Australia, after a toddler tailed a deadly hatchling.

  • Is a common industrial chemical fueling the spread of Parkinson's disease?

    Researchers theorize that a widely used degreasing chemical -- found in the soil near some residential areas -- may be linked to Parkinson's disease.

  • Canada is sitting on 12 'carbon bombs.' Here's where they are

    Just under the surface of B.C. and Alberta, in a rock formation known as the Montney Play, lies enough potential greenhouse gasses to blow past Canada's 2030 emissions targets 30 times over. It's one of 12 fossil fuel reserves researchers in the journal Energy Policy have identified in Canada — called "carbon bombs" — that would each release a billion tonnes or more of carbon into the atmosphere if their resources were extracted and burned. This would be catastrophic for the world's efforts to s

  • Anglers thought they hooked a tiger shark. It was something much bigger, video shows

    The Florida locals were fishing from an Alabama beach when their fishing line caught something big.

  • Scientists: Largest US reservoirs moving in right direction

    Parts of California are under water, the Rocky Mountains are bracing for more snow, flood warnings are in place in Nevada, and water is being released from some Arizona reservoirs to make room for an expected bountiful spring runoff. All the moisture has helped alleviate dry conditions in many parts of the western U.S. Even major reservoirs on the Colorado River are trending in the right direction. It could be more than a year before the extra moisture has an effect on the shoreline at Lake Mead that straddles Arizona and Nevada.

  • Impressive slug of snow on tap in Ontario as March breakers return home

    Folks returning home from March break could run into nasty road conditions through this weekend as a long-duration storm approaches the province.

  • U.S. withdraws Trump-era land deal in Alaska wildlife refuge

    The Biden administration said on Tuesday it rescinded a land swap deal struck by former President Donald Trump's interior secretary that would have allowed a new road to cut through an Alaska wildlife refuge. The decision comes as President Joe Biden's administration faces heavy criticism from environmental groups for its approval earlier this week of a massive oil and gas development in Alaska's Arctic. In a statement, the Interior Department said Secretary Deb Haaland withdrew the 2019 land exchange deal between the agency and the Alaska native King Cove Corporation, but would be open to examining other proposals to replace it.

  • $3.28-billion Indigenous-led LNG project gets B.C. environmental certificate

    VICTORIA — The Haisla First Nation on British Columbia's northern coast has been granted a provincial environmental assessment certificate for a floating liquefied natural gas facility. The B.C. government said Tuesday the nation, in partnership with Pembina Pipeline Corp., proposes to use electricity to operate the LNG facility and export terminal. The $3.28-billion terminal will be supplied with natural gas from the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which is still under construction. A statement from

  • Clarkson’s farm is ‘crown jewel’ of sustainable farming, villagers say

    Local residents aired their views during a planning meeting to consider Jeremy Clarkson’s farm expansion plans.

  • Taiwan Shuts Down Another Nuclear Plant, Threatening Blackouts And More Emissions

    The self-governing island faced major outages the last time reactors went offline.

  • Texas drove out Chinese firm, not the wind farm it planned

    DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — Long before a Chinese spy balloon captivated and spooked the U.S. public, Kyle Bass foresaw what he deemed another foreign danger slated for skies above the Texas-Mexico border: wind turbines. Dozens of them, roughly 700 feet (213 meters) tall — as big as San Antonio's tallest skyscraper — were set to sprout across thousands of scrubby acres near the pristine Devils River. Protests that a wind farm would harm a sensitive ecosystem in Texas flopped, but when attention turned

  • Giant Seaweed Blob Takes Aim At Florida, Mexico Beaches

    Blooms of foul-smelling, health-threatening sargassum have been getting bigger and more damaging.

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These energy companies have the financial strength to withstand downturns and deliver solid returns. The post 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Swarm of nearly a dozen earthquakes hits near California-Nevada border in 10 hours

    A 3.8-magnitude earthquake first rattled the area at about 10 p.m. March 13.

  • Hazardous 'forever chemicals' in water, food, and air won't disappear with new EPA rules. But 6 simple tactics can reduce your exposure at home.

    PFAS may be impossible to avoid, but you can reduce the amount you inhale or ingest through regular vacuuming, cooking, and a few other easy steps.

  • Black rhino plays in snow at Michigan zoo

    Black rhino plays in snow at Michigan zooPotter Park Zoo

  • Why La Nina's disappearance could mean record heat in 2024

    La Niña, a climate phenomenon associated with cooler temperatures, has disappeared in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. That’s opening the door to El Niño, which is associated with warmer weather – and to what climate experts say could be a record-breaking year of heat in 2024. Kamyar Razavi reports.

  • 2 Dogs Rescued From Rooftop in Snow-Struck California Town

    Authorities rescued two dogs that were stranded on a snow-covered rooftop in a southern California community where at least nine feet of snow had fallen, footage released on Wednesday, March 15, shows.In a Twitter post, San Bernardino County Fire said a local task force found the dogs in Lake Arrowhead.On March 4, the dogs were reported wandering in the area by a local animal rescue group, who said the owner was snowed in and unable to find them.Lake Arrowhead was buried in 109 inches of snow earlier this month after a series of winter storms.“Due to the vigilance and efforts of fellow citizens, both dogs have been safely returned to their owner and are back home out of the elements,” the fire department said. Credit: San Bernardino County Fire via Storyful