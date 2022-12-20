Plymouth National Marine Aquarium takes in Maldives turtle

A turtle that lost a flipper after getting caught in a fishing net off the Maldives has been rehomed in the UK.

The 29kg (64lb) male Olive Ridley turtle has arrived at his home in the National Marine Aquarium after a four-year rehabilitation journey.

Heidi, named when he was originally believed to be female, had deep wounds to both front flippers and the left one had to be amputated.

The aquarium in Plymouth said he would not have survived in the wild.

Heidi was rescued from South Malé Atoll when he was found entangled in a "ghost net", a fishing net that has been abandoned, lost or discarded.

His remaining front flipper suffered extensive muscle, nerve and blood vessel damage so was also not functional, experts said.

The turtle underwent surgery and spent four years recovering at the Olive Ridley Project - a charity which rehabilitates the creatures.

He was then flown to the National Marine Aquarium in November and spent a few weeks in an acclimation tank before being transferred to the Great Barrier Reef tank.

Despite his injuries, Heidi is a competent swimmer and diver using his back flippers.

Marcus Williams, curator at the Ocean Conservation Trust, said: "As well as allowing our audiences to engage with this wonderful animal, we will be able to educate on the dangers of ghost nets and the importance of conservation efforts around the world."

Dr Claire Petros, lead vet at the Olive Ridley Project, said the turtle "has such an incredible personality" and would "make a fantastic ambassador, raising the awareness of the threat that turtles face from ghost nets around the world".

