Plymouth music festival 1 Big Summer cancelled over rising costs

Ticket purchases are due to be automatically refunded, organisers said

Organisers of a music festival in Plymouth have blamed cost of living pressures for the cancellation of the event.

The 1 Big Summer festival was due to take place on the Hoe on 25-26 August.

But organisers said a "perfect storm" of financial pressures meant it could not go ahead.

They apologised for the inconvenience and said any tickets already purchased would be automatically refunded within 21 days.

A statement said: "A perfect storm of rising costs, reduction in sponsorship income, an end of support for tourism and hospitality such as VAT reductions and an unprecedented strain on people's disposable income have sadly left the event untenable for this year."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.