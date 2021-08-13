Plymouth gunman Jake Davison’s 5 victims named by police as friends pay tribute

Floral and soft toy tributes at the scene (PA)

The five victims of Plymouth gunman Jake Davison — including an innocent three-year-old girl — have been named.

On Friday, Devon and Cornwall Police named the victims of 22-year-old Davison who he shot in cold blood before turning the firearm on himself.

At about 6pm on Thursday, Davison killed his mother Maxine Davison, 51, who he shot in a house in the Keyham area of the City in what is believed to be a domestic-related incident.

He left the property on a shooting rampage and shot three-year-old Sophie Martyn and her father Lee Martyn, 43.

The gunman then walked along nearby Biddick Drive where he shot at two local residents, a man aged 33 and a 53-year-old woman, who suffered significant injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The man has been named locally as Ben Parsonage and the woman is reported to be his mother - though her name is not yet known.

Davison - who held a firearms licence - then walked through some nearby woodland, where he shot and killed Stephen Washington, 59. His final victim was Kate Shepherd, 66, who was killed outside a hair salon.

Eye-witnesses told police Davison, who held a firearms licence, then turned the gun on himself before armed police could engage him.

Floral tributes and soft toys were left nearby to the scene on Friday.

One note read: “Rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers with you all. A tragic loss. Such beautiful souls. Love to all.”

Tributes were paid to the families who lost loved ones on Thursday (PA)

Flags in Plymouth are being flown at half-mast following the atrocity, while Smeaton’s Tower will be lit up as a mark of respect to the victims on Friday night.

There will be a candlelit vigil at 9pm on Friday in North Down Crescent Park to pay tribute to those who were killed.

It was reported Ms Davison - who had recently recovered from cancer - begged for her son to get urgent mental health treatment during lockdown.

Mr Martyn and his adopted daughter Sophie had been returning home when they were shot, according to reports.

A close friend of Mr Martyn told The Telegraph: “Lee was a brilliant friend and was loved by a lot of people. He was a genuine, caring guy and an amazing husband and dad.

“Sophie was just a beautiful little girl, cheeky and full of life. What’s happened to them is the stuff of nightmares.”

According to the Mail, one friend said in tribute: “You were such a kind selfless gentleman who put everyone else before yourself we have shared many memories together, I will never forget the things in life you have done for me.”

Another wrote: “I am totally distraught that a good friend’s brother and niece have been taken in such an horrific way, my heart is breaking for my friend & his family at this very very sad news.

“Deepest and sincerest condolences to all the deceased & hope those injured make a speedy recovery.”

Mr Washington was walking his two pet Huskies when he was shot by the killer, the Mail reports.

More tributes near to the area where five people lost their lives (AFP via Getty Images)

Mike Moore said to Mail Online: “Both the dogs ran back to Stephen’s home and that’s when the family became concerned. Stephen was well known around here because he was always out with his beautiful dogs. He wasn’t friends with Jake and there’s nothing connecting them so we think it was completely random.”

Devon and Cornwall Police received several calls about the incident at 6.11pm on Thursday, with armed and unarmed officers arriving at the scene within six minutes. Davison found dead by 6.23pm.

Davison was one of thousands of people in the Devon and Cornwall Police area to have a firearms licence granted to him, the chief constable said.

A weapon, described by witnesses as a pump-action shotgun, was recovered from the scene.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for the issue of how Davison came to legally own a gun to be “properly investigated” and described the shooting as an “absolutely appalling” incident.

Davison’s social media accounts - some of which have now been deleted - indicate a he was a young man obsessed with firearms and a perceived inability to attract women.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer told Sky News: “The first officers on scene encountered the child that had been shot in the street with the adult, using what is described as a pump-action shotgun.

“I won’t expand on that but most people can imagine what that was like for arriving officers.

Gunman Jake Davison (PA Media)

“Further along Biddick Drive, we then have two injured members of the public as more officers arrive. And then they’re pointing where Mr Davison has gone.

“Further officers are attending and then encountering a further murdered male and female, and then ultimately Mr Davison himself, who has taken his own life.”

The incident is the first mass shooting in Britain since June 2010 when taxi driver Derrick Bird killed 12 people and injured 11 others in Cumbria.

