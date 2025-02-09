Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool LIVE: FA Cup team news and official line-ups as youngster Trey Nyoni handed start

Plymouth Argyle take on Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round as the Championship club look to cause an upset this afternoon.

Miron Muslic’s side are bottom of the second division and five points away from safety. They defeated Brentford in the third round but will have a more difficult time of things when they face the Premier League leaders.

Arne Slot’s side have just booked their place in the first cup final of the season after beating Spurs 4-1 on aggregate in the Carabao Cup semi-finals and remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple with the Reds also through to the Champions League knockout rounds.

Slot is expected to make changes to his starting XI but Trent Alexander-Arnold is unfit to play which means Conor Bradley should deputise at right-back again.

Follow all the FA Cup action with our live blog below:

Plymouth Argyle host Liverpool in the FA Cup with kick off at 3pm | Live on ITV1

Plymouth sit bottom of the Championship but beat Brentford in third round

Liverpool reached Carabao Cup final on Thursday and could still win quadruple

Plymouth XI: Plymouth XI: Hazard; Maxi, Katic, Pleguezuelo; Sorinola, Randell, Gyabi, Puchacz; Bundu, Wright; Hardie.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Nyoni, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz

Team news

Arne Slot has made 10 changes to the side that beat Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Only Kelleher keeps his spot, with Trey Nyoni at right-back and James McConnell in midfield.

Chiesa, Jota and Diaz lead a strong line for the visitors.

Team news

Plymouth have made two changes to the side that beat West Brom last week, with Jordan Houghton dropping out of midfield for Darko Gyabi.

In the forward positions, Ryan Hardie comes in for Michael Baidoo.

Arne Slot raises doubts over Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness for Merseyside derby

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is still unsure on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to face Everton in the Merseyside derby next week, with the Dutchman saying it is “difficult to say” at present.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off with an injury to his thigh during the win over Bournemouth on 1 February and missed Thursday’s win over Tottenham in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

However, scans on the injury confirmed that it was not serious, and that the full-back would be out for a matter of days rather than months.

Line-ups

Plymouth XI: Plymouth XI: Hazard; Maxi, Katic, Pleguezuelo; Sorinola, Randell, Gyabi, Puchacz; Bundu, Wright; Hardie.

Subs: Grimshaw, Mumba, Houghton, Obafemi, Boateng, Tijani, Al Hajj, Baidoo, Palsson.

Your Greens to face Liverpool! 💚 pic.twitter.com/D4Sw1i5WFO — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Argyle) February 9, 2025

Line-ups

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Nyoni, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, McConnell, Chiesa, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Jaros, Nunez, Jones, Kone-Doherty, Mabaya, Nallo, Norris, Young, Ngumoha.

Team news is IN 🙌 #EmiratesFACup — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 9, 2025

Team news

The line-ups should be released in about five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news.

For Plymouth, Brendan Galloway has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hip injury, while Kornel Szucs and Joe Edwards will also miss this match.

In his pre-match conference, Arne Slot ruled out a return for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton, with the former also a doubt for the midweek match against Everton.

Slot will likely make several changes to the side that beat Spurs in midweek, with Jarell Quansah potentially coming into the defence alongside Wataru Endo, as was the case against Accrington Stanley.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will likely be rested, with Curtis Jones or James McConnell potentially coming in.

Up front, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott should get a chance in the starting line-up.

Liverpool still firmly in quadruple hunt

Having made the Carabao Cup final in midweek, Liverpool remain on the hunt for a quadruple this season as they take on Plymouth today.

The first final of the season will see them face a difficult task as they take on Newcastle in March, and while several difficult sides remain in the FA Cup, the Reds’ status as Europe’s in-form side mean that it is difficult to bet against them.

In the league, Arne Slot’s side lead by six points on nearest challengers Arsenal, and they could go nine points ahead if they win their game in hand – against Everton on Wednesday.

In Europe, there’s plenty to be decided as the playoff games take place this week, with the Reds waiting to see their last 16 opponents having topped the league phase table.

(Getty Images)

Match facts

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last eight games against Plymouth in all competitions (W5 D3) since suffering a 4-0 away defeat in February 1956.

Why were FA Cup replays scrapped?

The FA Cup brings some of the most memorable moments of the football season, but the competition will look a little different this year after a seismic change.

As always, the draw has thrown together some intriguing ties.

But while fairytale ties against top-flight sides can still be the high point of a season for some clubs in the lower tiers, the decision to scrap replays from this season onwards has not been a popular one.

The FA took the decision to scrap FA Cup replays in April 2024, with the country’s governing body working with the Premier League to come to an agreement in light of the expansion of the format to Uefa’s main competitions.

FA Cup: Fourth round results so far

13:15 , Chris Wilson

Here’s a quick rundown of the results so far in the fourth round, as well as some linked match reports.

Friday, 7 February

Manchester United 2-1 Leicester City

Saturday, 8 February

Leyton Orient 1-2 Manchester City

Leeds United 0-2 Millwall

Coventry 1-4 Ipswich

Preston 0-0 Wycombe (PNE win 4-2 on pens)

Stoke City 3-3 Cardiff (CAR win 4-3 on pens)

Southampton 0-1 Burnley

Everton 0-2 Bournemouth

Wigan 1-2 Fulham

Birmingham 2-3 Newcastle United

Brighton 2-1 Chelsea

Match facts

Plymouth Argyle’s only previous FA Cup tie with Liverpool in the 2017 third round saw them draw 0-0 at Anfield as a fourth tier side, before losing 1-0 in a replay at Home Park.

That replay was the last time these two sides met, with the last match before that dating all the way back to 1962, when the two sides faced off in what was then Division Two.

Why is there no VAR in the FA Cup fourth round?

This has already provided some controversy this weekend...

The FA Cup continues this weekend with the fourth round of the old competition.

But fans of sides in the English top tier will notice a difference in their fixtures, with the video assistant referee (VAR) system not in use.

Introduced to the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, protracted reviews and VAR decisions have become commonplace within fixtures in the division.

English football’s flagship club competition has previously only had VAR in operation at fixtures hosted at Premier League grounds or Wembley due to the infrastructure, workforce and costs that are required for its operation.

But the organisers of the FA Cup have confirmed a different approach in this edition of the tournament.

The extra officials and accompanying technology will only be in place from the fifth round onwards, meaning that all games in rounds three and four will have no VAR regardless of the venue at which they are hosted.

Why is there no VAR in the FA Cup fourth round?

Liverpool boss Arne Slot delighted to reach cup final but focused on next match

Arne Slot hailed a special moment after guiding Liverpool into the Carabao Cup final during his first season, but insisted his thoughts were already on the next game.

The holders booked a Wembley date with Newcastle next month as they comfortably overturned a 1-0 first-leg deficit in their semi-final against Tottenham with a convincing 4-0 victory in the Anfield return on Thursday.

Slot is enjoying a superb debut campaign as Reds boss, with his team also leading the Premier League and through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

Every FA Cup game on TV this weekend

Here’s a quick rundown of the remaining televised games over the weekend and into next week.

Sunday 9 February

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolves (Live on BBC iPlayer) - 12.30pm

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool (Live on ITV 1 and ITV X) - 3pm

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur (Live on BBC One and iPlayer) - 5.35pm

Monday 10 February

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace (Live on BBC iPlayer) - 7.45pm

Tuesday 11 February

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest (Live on ITV 1 and ITV X)

Manchester City avoid shock at Leyton Orient thanks to Kevin De Bruyne winner

We weren’t too far from a huge upset yesterday...

Kevin De Bruyne struck in the 79th minute to spare the blushes of Manchester City and earn them a hard-fought 2-1 victory in a rip-roaring FA Cup fourth-round tie at Leyton Orient.

The League One side went ahead in remarkable fashion after 16 minutes when a 40-yard strike by Tottenham loanee Jamie Donley hit the bar and went in off City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega to send Brisbane Road into pandemonium.

Pep Guardiola had watched City get thumped 5-1 at Arsenal last Sunday and would have feared more London woe, but substitute Abdukodir Khusanov deflected a Rico Lewis shot to level after 56 minutes.

LeBron James sports Liverpool top during Lakers game

LeBron James is a minority investor in Liverpool and was seen sporting the club’s colours while on Los Angeles Lakers duty over the weekend.

Jarell Quansah details standards to make it at Liverpool

“It’s not just because of maybe a change of manager or coaching staff, I think you’ve always got to prove yourself because we’re always looking in the market for the best players in the world and you’re always competing against the best.

“So, yeah, for me, I’m always trying to prove myself every day in training and in every game.

“Just like last season as well, I’m learning and just trying to get better and better, really. It just takes hard work and what I do on the training pitch will help put me in good stead for what I do in the games.”

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah admits it has been a tough season for him (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool's transfer patience is smart but one key position requires attention soon

Many a manager has been heard saying he needs more players. There is a case for saying Arne Slot already has too many. He had to omit Joe Gomez and Federico Chiesa from his matchday squad for Saturday’s win at Bournemouth, leaving him lamenting the fact he is only allowed to name nine substitutes for domestic games and calling for an increase to 12.

Liverpool are the instant, eloquent rebuttal to suggestions that clubs forever need to buy. Slot has a simple explanation for their inactivity in January and their quiet summer last year. “Maybe there are not many managers who have such a good squad as I have,” he smiled.

The league table supports that argument. Should Liverpool retain top spot, it will prove the second time they have won the Premier League after a summer of scant spending. Last year’s additions – as they made a profit from sales – were Chiesa, who is yet to start a league game and Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has not arrived yet. In 2019, they recruited only the back-up goalkeeper Adrian and a 16-year-old Harvey Elliott.

And yet even at the most well-run clubs, a quiet year in the transfer window can lead to more business further down the line. That may be the case at Anfield, though Slot scarcely wants a clearout. "It would be a bit weird if I said I was so happy with this team in the summer window and this winter window that now in the next window we bring 15 new players in,” he said.

Liverpool’s transfer patience is smart but one key position requires attention soon

Liverpool starting to make better use of their number nine – Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes his side are finally starting to get the best out of Darwin Nunez, having learned a more effective way to play with a number nine.

The Uruguay international impressed with his work rate and all-round contribution in Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win over Tottenham, despite not really having a genuine goal-scoring chance.

Nunez has alternated with Diogo Jota in the central attacking role, while winger Luis Diaz has been deployed as a false nine on a number of occasions.

Jota is likely to get the nod to start against Championship bottom side Plymouth in the FA Cup as he needs minutes after coming off the bench late on against Spurs, having missed four matches with another injury and been an unused substitute at Bournemouth last weekend.

Liverpool starting to make better use of their number nine – Arne Slot

Adam Randell reflects on coming 'full circle' as Liverpool return to Plymouth

Midfielder Adam Randell was in the crowd the last time Plymouth shocked Liverpool in the FA Cup and is determined to create more history in a full-circle moment.

Argyle will host Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders on Sunday in a repeat of a memorable third-round tie in 2017.

Plymouth academy graduate Randell made the long trip up to Merseyside with his Dad to watch them battle to a goalless draw at Anfield before he was present at Home Park for a narrow 1-0 loss in the replay. Eight years later and he is set to captain his boyhood club against the same opposition.

Adam Randell reflects on coming ‘full circle’ as Liverpool return to Plymouth

Plymouth vs Liverpool predicted line-ups

Plymouth XI: Hazard; Pleguezuelo, Palsson, Galloway; Sorinola, Randell, Roberts, Mumba; Whittaker, Baidoo, Wright.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Endo, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Jones, McConnell, Chiesa, Nunez, Elliott.

Plymouth v Liverpool team news

For Plymouth, Brendan Galloway has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining a hip injury, while Kornel Szucs and Joe Edwards will also miss this match.

In his pre-match conference, Arne Slot ruled out a return for both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton, with the former also a doubt for the midweek match against Everton.

Slot will likely make several changes to the side that beat Spurs in midweek, with Jarell Quansah potentially coming into the defence alongside Wataru Endo, as was the case against Accrington Stanley.

In midfield, Ryan Gravenberch will likely be rested, with Curtis Jones or James McConnell potentially coming in.

Up front, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott should get a chance in the starting line-up.

Is Plymouth vs Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

When is Plymouth vs Liverpool?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 9 February at Home Park in Plymouth.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 2.15pm.

Arne Slot raises doubts over Trent Alexander-Arnold's fitness for Merseyside derby

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is still unsure on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit to face Everton in the Merseyside derby next week, with the Dutchman saying it is “difficult to say” at present.

Alexander-Arnold was forced off with an injury to his thigh during the win over Bournemouth on 1 February and missed Thursday’s win over Tottenham in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

However, scans on the injury confirmed that it was not serious, and that the full-back would be out for a matter of days rather than months.

Nevertheless, Slot confirmed that Sunday’s FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle is “going to be too early for” the England full-back to return.

When asked about Alexander-Arnold during his press conference ahead of the weekend, Slot said: “Like I said before, it’s not going to take months and not even weeks.

Luis Diaz of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arne Slot, head coach and Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool during a training session (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the fourth round tie between Championship struggler Plymouth Argyle and Premier League leaders Liverpool.

The Reds are still on track for a historic quadruple after breezing past Tottenham midweek to set up a Carabao Cup final with Newcastle.

But Arne Slot will likely rotate here to keep his squad fresh, presenting a challenge for his group to retain momentum.

Follow all the build-up including team news and starting line-ups dropping ahead of kick-off at 3pm GMT.