Plymouth Argyle 3-3 Birmingham City: Managerless Pilgrims fight back to draw thriller

Plymouth Argyle started life after the departure of boss Steven Schumacher to Stoke with a thrilling 3-3 draw against 10-man Birmingham City.

Jay Stansfield's early header put Blues in front as the former Exeter City youngster goaded the home fans with a slogan written on his vest, before Jordan James volleyed in a second off the underside of the bar.

But home skipper Joe Edwards pulled one back just before half-time and Blues had Krystian Bielik sent off for a forceful challenge two minutes after the break.

But they went further ahead when Juninho Bacuna fired in from 12 yards before Marc Roberts' own goal gave Argyle hope and Morgan Whittaker's late effort from outside the box secured a point as director of football Neil Dewsnip began his role as caretaker manager.

Blues have now won just twice in 12 games under boss Wayne Rooney and remain in 18th place in the Championship table, one below Argyle who are level with them on points.

Blues were forced into an early change after Lee Buchanan landed awkwardly on his neck after clashing in the air with Stansfield, and the visitors were lucky not be facing a penalty soon after play restarted when Edwards appeared to have been tripped in the box by Buchanan's replacement Emmanuel Longelo.

Having seen manager Schumacher leave for the Potteries on Tuesday, Dewsnip could not have wished for a worse start as Argyle left Stansfield unmarked from a corner and the on-loan Fulham forward stooped to head his side ahead three minutes later.

The son of late Exeter City striker Adam Stansfield, who came up through Argyle's biggest rivals' academy and played for them on loan last season, lifted his shirt in front of the home end to reveal 'once a red, always a red' on his vest, earning himself a booking and inciting the Home Park faithful.

Blues had excellent chances to increase the lead through Stansfield and Roberts, while Dion Sanderson did well to deflect a Ben Waine shot when the Argyle forward was through on goal.

James impressively doubled the lead when Bacuna found him unmarked at the back post from the byline after Argyle's defence had switched off.

But just when it seemed the wheels may have come off for managerless Argyle, they got back into it as Waine won a high ball which Blues captain Sanderson misjudged, and Edwards whipped it away from him and coolly side-footed home past John Ruddy.

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip is likely to be in charge of the first team until early January

Ruddy had to be alert to beat out a header from an unmarked Julio Pleguezuelo from a corner soon after as Argyle got themselves back into it.

City fans were left reeling early in the second half when Bielik was sent off, although replays appeared to show his tackle on Jordan Houghton, while forceful, was not overly dangerous.

Blues' attacking threat when down to 10 men appeared blunted, with Stansfield operating as a lone striker, but the former Exeter man set up the visitors' third just after an hour.

Stansfield broke down the right - looking as though he might have been offside - before pulling the ball back to Bacuna, whose shot from 12 yards should have been dealt with better by goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

But the hosts never gave up and were soon back in it when Roberts turned a Mickel Miller cross past his own goalkeeper under pressure from Waine to get the crowd going once again.

Finn Azaz also twice went close for the hosts and Birmingham were unable to hold on as Whittaker - one of the stars of the season so far for the Pilgrims - once again showed his class as he fired in low from 20 yards into the bottom corner.

Lukas Jutkiewicz almost won it for Blues soon after but could not convert a difficult chance from close range, while at the other end Longelo cleared a Houghton effort off the line and substitute Freddie Issaka fired just wide form the edge of the box in a thrilling finale.

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip told BBC Sport:

"I really enjoyed the experience, really proud of the players, really proud of the supporters - I thought they were really fantastic, and really proud to have led Plymouth Argyle today.

"It feels a little bit strange, I'm under no illusions and I would express to all the supporters I won't be the next manager, we're looking for a manager and we're at the start of that process and hopefully we can get the next manager very soon.

"When you come back from two goals down not once, but twice, and nearly sneak it at the end, the momentum goes into the dressing room and everyone's quite pleased.

"But we conceded three goals so we've got a bit of work to do."

Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney told BBC Sport:

"I'm disappointed in the end to come away with a point. There's moments in the game which changed the outcome of it because I felt we looked really dangerous.

"We go 2-0 up and then a mistake just before half-time lets them get back in it, and then the red card just after half-time which I don't think is a red card.

"It makes it more difficult, I thought we defended OK, the lads put a real shift in and we go 3-1 up, but under pressure we just failed to see the game out.

"I'm disappointed in the end, but the positive is we didn't come away with no points as I don't think we would have deserved that."