PLx Pharma Inc. Provides VAZALORE Launch Update

SPARTA, N.J., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE™ 325 mg and VAZALORE™ 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE”), today provided a VAZALORE launch update.

VAZALORE launch highlights include:

Successfully supplied three stock keeping units (“SKUs”) of VAZALORE into more than 30,000 retail drugstores, supermarkets, mass merchandisers nationwide, and e-commerce sites;

Cardiovascular specialty field force is expanding reach and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals at leading heart/stroke hospitals and affiliated clinical practices;

Launched a national media television campaign targeting providers and consumers;

Received overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers and healthcare professionals;

Major retailers have begun to place VAZALORE in multiple locations within stores; and

Aspirin remains an established foundational therapy in practice guidelines for prevention of another heart attack or clot-related stroke.

VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule allows for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin.

The Company’s launch strategy for VAZALORE targets the over 40 million patients at risk of having another heart attack or stroke, and diabetics who are at high risk for having such an event and thus may be candidates for aspirin therapy under the guidance of their physician.

“We are pleased with the initial launch of VAZALORE in major retailers across the country. Supplying the inventory for such extensive distribution, despite the challenging global market dynamics associated with the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, is a significant accomplishment,” stated Natasha Giordano, Chief Executive Officer of PLx.

“As we continue to execute our launch plans and build brand awareness for VAZALORE, our most important objective is to bring a reliable and predictable aspirin therapy to the medical community and to patients at risk for another heart attack or clot-related stroke,” concluded Giordano.

Aspirin Guidelines

There has been some confusion in the media regarding the United States Preventative Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommended guidelines on the use of aspirin in prevention of cardiovascular disease. The draft recommendations issued by the USPSTF pertain to the use of aspirin for the prevention of a first cardiovascular event, and do not pertain to those who have already had a cardiovascular event, such as a heart attack or clot-related stroke and are taking aspirin based on their doctor’s recommendation.

Several years ago, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association updated their recommendations to limit the use of aspirin in patients without established cardiovascular disease. Their recommendations, which are closely followed by cardiologists, state that aspirin is an established practice for the secondary prevention of a heart attack or clot-related stroke.

Millions of people take aspirin daily as part of a physician-recommended aspirin therapy plan. In addition, many patients with a history of gastrointestinal (GI) issues reported discontinuing aspirin therapy against medical advice because of “stomach issues.”

Conference Call

PLx management will host its third quarter 2021 conference call as follows:

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.): (866) 394-2901 International: (616) 548-5567 Webcast (live and replay): www.plxpharma.com under the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

The archived webcast will be available for 30 days via the aforementioned URL.



About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule allows for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving how active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial or business performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other financial and business matters, including without limitation, the prospects for commercializing or selling any products or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to PLx may identify forward-looking statements. PLx cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including the failure by PLx to secure and maintain relationships with collaborators; risks relating to clinical trials; risks relating to the commercialization, if any, of PLx’s proposed product candidates (such as marketing, regulatory, product liability, supply, competition, and other risks); dependence on the efforts of third parties; dependence on intellectual property, risks that PLx may lack the financial resources and access to capital to fund proposed operations. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect PLx’s business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in PLx’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which are available at www.sec.gov. Other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in PLx’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on March 12, 2021, and in other filings that PLx has made or will make going forward. The forward-looking statements represent PLx’s estimate as of the date hereof only, and PLx specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.

