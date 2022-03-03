Plus Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Participation at the 2022 SNMMI Therapeutics Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV) (the “Company”), a U.S. clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced it will sponsor and present an industry satellite symposium at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Therapeutics Conference, being held in-person March 10-12, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Details of the symposium are as follows:

Title

Radiolabeled NanoLiposomes: A Novel Targeted Treatment for Rare and Central Nervous System Cancers

Date

March 12, 2022 at 7:15 – 8:00 a.m. CT

Location

Hyatt Regency, Elite B Main Meeting Room, New Orleans, Louisiana

Presenter

Norman LaFrance, MD, ME, FACP, FACNP, FACNM; Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President at Plus Therapeutics

A copy of the presentation will be made available under the Presentations tab of the Investors section of the Company’s website following the symposium at https://ir.plustherapeutics.com.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for adults and children worldwide with rare and difficult-to-treat cancers. Our proprietary radiotherapeutic platform uniquely uses nanoliposomes to encapsulate and deliver the radioisotope, Rhenium, into or near a tumor via a single, direct infusion. The lead radiotherapeutic in our pipeline, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL), is being evaluated in U.S. multi-center clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma and leptomeningeal metastases. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as “designed to,” “will,” “can,” “potential,” “focus,” “preparing,” “next steps,” “possibly,” and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the following: the potential promise of 186RNL including the ability of 186RNL to safely and effectively deliver radiation directly to the tumor at high doses; expectations as to the Company’s future performance including the next steps in developing the Company’s current assets; the Company’s clinical trials including statements regarding the timing and characteristics of the ReSPECT-LM or the ReSPECT-PBC trials; possible negative effects of 186RNL; the continued evaluation of 186RNL including through evaluations via a seventh patient cohort; and the intended functions of the Company’s platform and expected benefits from such functions.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s actual results may differ, including materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the following: the early stage of the Company’s product candidates and therapies, the results of the Company’s research and development activities, including uncertainties relating to the clinical trials of its product candidates and therapies; the Company’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to raise additional cash, the outcome of the Company’s partnering/licensing efforts, risks associated with laws or regulatory requirements applicable to it, market conditions, product performance, litigation or potential litigation, and competition within the regenerative medicine field, among others; and additional risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports. There may be events in the future that the Company is unable to predict, or over which it has no control, and its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may change in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events, trends or circumstances after the date they are made unless the Company has an obligation under U.S. federal securities laws to do so.

Investor Contact
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
(443) 377-4767
Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

Media Contact
Terri Clevenger
Westwicke/ICR
(203) 856-4326
Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com


