'If you're surfing, you are a surfer': Plus-size women have a champion in Hawaii

Sarah Sekula
·5 min read
Curvy Surf Girls participants in action.
Curvy Surf Girls participants in action.

WAIKIKI, OAHU – It's a few hours before sunset. Mellow waves consistently kiss the shoreline. With a few strong strokes, Elizabeth Sneed pops up onto her yellow longboard with ease. She smiles.

Sneed is doing something she's always dreamed of: surfing.

It's something that certainly didn't happen overnight. In 2020, Sneed was feeling the effects of a breakup and had suffered the loss of her grandmother. The pandemic left her without a regular 9-to-5.

Elizabeth Sneed showcases plus-size women like her who surf.
Elizabeth Sneed showcases plus-size women like her who surf.

With idle time on her hands, she launched @curvysurfergirl on Instagram to showcase plus-size women like her who surf. Six months later, it catapulted to 10,000-plus followers, her own website and a surf retreat she led for women around the country.

She's in a much different head space: redefining what it means to be a surfer girl. It's not just her, women from around the globe join her grassroots movement.

'I HAVE BEEN MADE FUN OF BY PEOPLE YOUNG AND OLD': Plus-size travelers face additional scrutiny at the beach

Text with the USA TODAY newsroom about the day’s biggest stories. Sign up for our subscriber-only texting experience.

'The body that I had and being an athlete could exist in the same space'

In high school, sports occupied much of Sneed's time. An autoimmune disease at age 14 and a series of health events caused her to gain weight.

"I had this idea in my mind that to be a female athlete, you had to be lean, athletic and muscular," she says. "It was very hard to divorce the idea that the body that I had and being an athlete could exist in the same space."

Her perspective shifted when she met Chelsea Lewis, a Waikiki surf instructor with Ohana Surf Project.

"Chelsea was really the one (who) started to deconstruct a lot of those myths and a lot of the, you know, misogyny that goes into marketing women in the world and women in sports," she says. "Chelsea and my best friend kind of teamed up to say, well, Elizabeth, if you're surfing, you are a surfer. And if you are surfing, then you are an athlete."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elizabeth (@curvysurfergirl)

She did not need to prove herself continually.

"You know, if you can surf, it doesn't matter what a quote-unquote athlete has to look like," she says. "You are an athlete. Doesn't matter if you're 50 or 60 pounds heavier than the average woman (who is) surfing."

It took years for that to set in. And it didn't help that she could not fit into the tiny surf suits sold at stores. Most women's surf apparel, she says, does not go beyond extra large and wetsuits often don't go past women's size 14. Suits are often based on junior sizing, so they tend to run small.

TRAVELING WHILE FAT: 'It's a pretty common experience for me to be treated rudely by strangers'

'IT'S LIKE YOU'RE CLIMBING THE GALLOWS': The 'walk of shame' some theme park visitors dread

After rigorously surfing for about three years, it hit her: "Why do I continually have to try to change my body and who I am to meet a standard that I may never be able to meet for as long as I live, both from a skill set level as well as a physical aesthetic perspective?"

Sneed's advocated for inclusive surf gear and diversity in the surf world ever since. Good news: Surf brands are starting to listen. Volcom, for example, extended its swimsuit sizing to 24W, and Billabong launched a body-positive campaign.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SEPTEMBER | Surf & Swimwear (@september_theline)

Creating inclusive spaces

Sneed carves up waves three to five days a week. Most often, she's not solo. Thanks to her powerful message of acceptance and well-being, women – from young adults to grandmothers – travel to Hawaii to catch waves with her.

"I genuinely feel like the luckiest person in the world to have built something with such a positive impact on so many women around the world," she says.

It's not a stretch to say that surfing has radically changed her life. It has led to some stellar friendships with other role models such as Vanessa Yeager, founder of Women Who Surf and Latinx Surf Club in Newport Beach, California.

'IT'S NOT MY FAULT THERE'S NOT ENOUGH SPACE': Plus-size travelers share struggles, show strength

"I was pleasantly surprised to see how many women and Latinx surfers were looking for a place to belong, to feel safe and supported on their surfing journey," Yeager says. "I now see that by creating these spaces, people feel more inclined to try surfing. These communities offer a positive environment which is supportive."

Risa Mara Machuca, a surf champion based in Sayulita, Mexico, is another friend spreading the word.

"Body positivity in surfing is growing," Machuca says. "I'm lucky to live in a community that cheers me on in the waves. It's so important for so many women of all ages, shapes and sizes to stop asking for permission."

How can you participate?

Sneed's newfound status as an athlete slash entrepreneur slash changemaker makes the sky the limit.

Her enthusiasm is contagious.

"I learned through all of this that showing up exactly where you are and just being yourself gives power to so many other people to do the same thing," she says. "That's the beauty of it all."

For those who want to delve into the sport of surfing, there are plenty of options in Hawaii and beyond.

► In Waikiki, The Surfjack hotel and swim club and SUP Dog Hawaii offer surf and standup paddleboarding lessons (you can even bring your dog to learn with you).

Ohana Surf Project gives surf lessons at Sneed's home surf break in Waikiki.

► Want to go international? Sneed will host a body-positive surf retreat in Bali in September. Machuca regularly hosts surf retreats in Sayulita, Mexico.

Sarah Sekula is an adventure-travel journalist based in Maui, Hawaii. You can follow Sarah on Twitter @wordzilla or Instagram @sarahsomewhere

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: This Hawaii surfer is making waves for plus-size women

Latest Stories

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Horvat leads Canucks to 5-2 road win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Bo Horvat had two goals and two assists and J.T. Miller had a pair of goals as the Vancouver Canucks headed into the Christmas holiday break on a high note with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night. Ilya Mikheyev also scored for the Canucks (15-15-3) who have won two in a row. Derek Ryan and Connor McDavid responded with goals for the Oilers (18-15-2) who have lost four of their last five. The Oilers opened the scoring midway through the first period when Warren Foeg

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • Panthers run past Lions 37-23, maintain division title hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — D’Onta Foreman ran for a career-high 165 yards and a touchdown, Chuba Hubbard added 125 yards rushing and the Carolina Panthers racked up a franchise record 320 yards on the ground to beat the Detroit Lions 37-23 on Saturday and keep their NFC South title hopes alive. Sam Darnold completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score to improve to 3-1 as Carolina’s starting QB. Raheem Blackshear and D.J. Moore also scored for the Panthers, who amassed

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Reliever Seth Lugo, Padres finalize $15M, 2-year contract

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres finalized a $15 million, two-year contract on Thursday. Lugo gets a $7.5 million salary next season, and his deal includes a $7.5 million player option for 2024. He could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for games as a relief pitcher: $100,000 each for 40, 45, 50, 55 and 60. Lugo also could earn $1.5 million for starts: $250,000 each for 10, 14, 18, 22, 26 and 30. He gets a hotel suite on road trips. A 33-year-old right-

  • Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 on Saturday for their eighth straight win. “He’s just getting the ball to us," Kittle said. "He’s great with the football. He puts it on target. He allows guys to run with it. He’s super savvy in th

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci