Fashion expert and plus-size model Meredith Shaw shares her top style tips for fall at any size

As a plus size model and fashion expert on some of Canada’s top daytime talk shows, Meredith Shaw certainly knows a thing or two about where to find the latest and greatest style finds.

A size 14 herself, Shaw is a fierce champion of size inclusivity and body positivity at every size, making her the perfect person to ask for her top tips on fall trends. We spoke with her recently about ways to update our wardrobes for the season, and got the scoop on some of her favourite retailers for the best in plus size fashion.

Fall fashion at its finest

If you’re looking for ways to freshen up your closet while working from home, Shaw recommends thinking “above the keyboard.”

“I heard this term and I love it! It’s like my new favourite thing,” she shared in an interview with Yahoo Canada. “A lot of people are obviously working from home and only being seen chest-up, so people are looking for more ways to create that style impact that way.”

Some of her favourite ways to bring drama to your at-home looks include focusing on tops rather than bottoms with clothing that draws the attention upwards towards your face. Pieces featuring details like puffed sleeves, bow necklines, or vibrant colours are all easy ways to incorporate more Zoom-ready styles into your wardrobe.

Style not size

As a busy model, country singer, and cooking show host (among other gigs), 36-year-old Shaw is aware that there’s often a stigma surrounding plus-size women in the fashion industry, particularly when it comes to finding clothing that’s beautiful and designed for larger bodies.

“There’s a lot of this idea that plus size women are always trying to lose weight or something, so they don’t want to invest in their wardrobe,” she shared. “There’s this idea that it’s difficult to find plus size fashion, and by no means am I saying that it’s as accessible, but I think it’s come a long way. There are really options out there.”

Challenging the notion that it’s hard to find fashion-forward clothing as a larger woman, Shaw shared some of her favourite size-inclusive places to shop. Curious to see if your favourites made the list?

Stay on-trend: “My go-to, the place that can take all my money is Eloquii - they’re a brand out of New York that I initially got involved with because I was modeling for them, and they just make the most on-trend, beautiful pieces.”

Style for men and women: “I am an ASOS fan...I love what they have on offer for Curve not only for women but also for men. My partner is a bigger guy, and that term is actually brawn models. hey also offer brawn sizing, so I end up buying a lot of his wardrobe from there as well.”

Affordable and inclusive fashion: “Le Chateau has been great, Joe Fresh is phenomenal, so there are options out there. Old Navy, these are accessible price points for sure, which I think is important right now.”

Luxe plus-size: “Veronica Beard, Tonya Taylor does a great luxe plus, I could go on about it. 11Honore, they do incredible luxe fashion from all the top designers. It’s beautiful, it’s expensive, dreamy, but it’s nice to have all of those options, because I think the plus consumer is the norm consumer, and we want to spend our money too.”

Sustainable and size-inclusive: “I love Henning - beautiful, sustainable. Even Girlfriend Collective, Universal Standard, they also have a Canadian connection. And then, my favourite jewelry brand Biko.”

