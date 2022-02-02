Pluribus Technologies Corp. Announces Price of Warrants Tied to the Acquisition of Kesson Group and Previously Granted Incentive Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) (the "Company") announces that, as disclosed in the Company's January 25, 2022 press release, pursuant to its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Kesson Group Inc. and Kesson Group Holdings Limited (the "Kesson Group"), the exercise price of the 5,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), granted to the shareholders of the Kesson Group upon the closing of the Acquisition, is $6.75 per common share. For further details on the Acquisition, please see the Company's press releases dated January 25, 2022 and January 28, 2022, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Further to its press release dated January 19, 2022, on January 27, 2022, the Company fixed the exercise price of its previously announced grant of 788,269 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company at $5.17 per common share. The price was determined based on the volume weighted average price from the date of commencement of trading, January 19, 2022, through the close of markets on January 27, 2022.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

