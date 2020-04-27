Plunging temperatures and rain forecast for lockdown week six

After an unusually warm April the UK can expect cooler days and plenty of rain over the next week (VALERY HACHE / AFP)

Temperatures will drop and rain is forecast to fall across the country as Britain enters week six of lockdown.

An uncharacteristically dry April is predicted to end with substantial rainfall following days of uninterrupted sunshine and warm weather.

The Met Office has warned it will be a “cooler, more unsettled week” as temperatures return to average for this time of year, with some downpours expected.

Warm conditions during the UK’s fifth weekend in lockdown due to coronavirus prompted concern that members of the public were defying restrictions on movement.

Forecaster Craig Snell said Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire are expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Monday.

Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will see a bright day with a scattering of showers, while south of the M4 corridor could experience the odd shower.

“In that southern zone, we’re going to hang on to the warmer air for one more day, so we could see 20C around the London area tomorrow,” he said.

The rest of the UK will see cooler spells, especially in the Midlands, where temperatures could dip to 11C or 12C – a significant drop to highs of 22.4C recorded at Holbeach in Lincolnshire on Sunday.

It will be slightly warmer in the North, with temperatures between 14C and 15C.

Rainbows are expected as rain showers fall across the country this week (Farm Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, a spell of persistent rain is expected to move across parts of England and Wales, while bright spells and scattered showers continue in Northern Ireland and Scotland meaning rainbows are likely to be spotted.

Another band of rain will push north-eastwards on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Thursday will see scattered showers – some heavy and thundery – across many parts of the UK.

“So on the final day of April, we will actually have a day of April showers across many parts of the UK,” Snell told Yahoo News UK.

“A much more different picture from this week where places have just seen blue skies and sunshine.

“Next week, there will be a lot more cloud in the sky and for many of us we will see some rain at some point.”

