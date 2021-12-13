Plunging freezing levels bring snow creeping toward the coasts in B.C.

Plenty of snow fell on B.C. this weekend as a moisture-laden system slammed the province. With unsettled conditions sticking around for the next few days, the next shot of significant snow comes early this week, complete with freezing levels that will plunge hundreds of metres Monday night. Parts of Metro Vancouver may see some wet snow, though the forecast is still relatively uncertain. For what we know, see below.

EARLY WEEK: LOW-ELEVATION SNOW CREEPS INTO THE FORECAST

A just-departed system brought very heavy amounts of snow to B.C.'s mountains this weekend, around half a metre at the highest peaks. And in fact, snowfall and winter snowfall warnings still lingered Sunday for some of the mountain passes for an additional 5-10 cm or so.

Looking beyond, there's not much relief to be found in the early part of the week, with unsettled weather holding on, but forecasters are keeping an eye on Monday night in particular, as another system approaches.

That system will being some significant totals to some of the mountain peaks near the coast, around 15-20 cm.

Though amounts drop off the further down one goes, freezing levels will still be taking a significant dive Monday night, from 700 metres to just 200 metres, about the elevation of Simon Fraser University and North Vancouver.

As such, those parts of Metro Vancouver may see some periods of wet snow late Monday into Tuesday morning, with a another chance Tuesday into Wednesday. Higher totals are possible if the moisture pushes further inland and surface temperatures tip-toe below freezing.

BEYOND: FREEZING LEVELS GO EVEN LOWER

Those freezing levels will creep further downward as the week progresses, as low as 50 metres by Thursday and Friday. Though that will mark some chilly days for much of the Lower Mainland, the skies look to be somewhat calmer heading through the second half of the week.

By the weekend, freezing levels will rise a few hundred metres, and there's some more potential for snow that weekend or early next week, but it's much too soon to say with any certainty.

Check back as we continue to monitor B.C.'s long range forecast.