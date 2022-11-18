Plumstead: Man hospitalised after being stabbed in broad daylight

The incident happened on Herbert Road, Plumstead (Google Maps)

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in broad daylight in south-east London.

Police were called to the stabbing in Herbert Road, Plumstead, just before 4pm on Thursday. They found a man with a stab wound, who was later rushed to hospital by paramedics.

His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

Another man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

A crime scene has been put in place.

A Section 60 order was authorised in Woolwich and Plumstead until 7.50am on Friday.

This allows police to stop and search people in the area without “reasonable” grounds. It is used if a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence, or weapons are involved in an incident.

Anybody with information regarding the stabbing is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 4816/17OCT22.