Plumbing supplier Geberit sees massive Q1 raw material price rises

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of shower toilet and plumbing supplies maker Geberit

ZURICH (Reuters) -Geberit's operating profit fell 5% during the first quarter as "massive" price increases for raw materials and the stronger Swiss franc took their toll on higher sales, the maker of bathroom systems and piping said on Wednesday.

Operating profit fell to 263 million Swiss francs ($268.5 million) in the three months to March 31, the maker of ceramics and shower toilets said, as the costs of metals, plastics and other raw materials, transport and energy costs increased.

First-quarter revenue rose to 980 million Swiss francs, a 13% rise in local currencies. Measured in Swiss francs, the increase was reduced to 7.8%.

"While the first quarter of 2022 saw extremely strong sales growth, there were also negative currency effects, plus massive price increases for raw materials, energy and transport that were partially offset through sales price increases," it said.

Raw materials were 24% more expensive than a year earlier, the Swiss company said, while energy costs almost doubled.

Raw materials are expected to increase again in the second quarter by around 10% compared with the first three months of the year, Geberit said, adding this would lead to "major increases" in sales prices to compensate. The company has already hiked prices by 1.5% in January and 2.5% in April.

Geberit said it was seeing strong demand in the construction industry. The company whose products are used in new building and renovation projects, is seen as a proxy for the health of the broader sector.

It plans a new share buyback programme of up to 650 million francs over the next two years after the conclusion of the current scheme. The new scheme would start in the third quarter at the latest.

($1 = 0.9796 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Stakes couldn't be higher between Leafs and Lightning

    First-round series simply don't come any bigger.

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go