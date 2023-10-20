Plumbers all agree on what should NEVER go in the garbage disposal in viral TikTok

Let’s all come clean and admit there are things we’ve accidentally tossed into the garbage disposal that we perhaps, uh, shouldn’t have. Everyone seems to have a different idea of what’s OK to go down there and what’s not. Well, these Maryland plumbers are here to set the record straight when it comes to garbage disposals—and these answers may surprise (and entertain) you.

“What is one thing you should never put down your garbage disposal?” is the question asked to each of the plumbers in question.

The number one answer? “Anything.”

Other common answers? Chicken bones, egg shells, and rice. Basically, no food. (Rice, right? Who knew?) They all basically agree that we shouldn’t be disposing anything down our garbage disposals.

So what’s the point of a garbage disposal? Well, technically speaking, the primary function of a garbage disposal is supposed to be shredding food waste into pieces small enough to pass through plumbing. It’s supposed to help prevent pipes from clogging and reduce the amount of food waste that ends up in landfills.

However, when it’s activated, the disposal’s motor rotates a circular plate with blades used to grind the food waste. The resulting particles are then supposed to be flushed away with water through the plumbing. But apparently, you have to be incredibly selective when deciding what particles should wind up in your sink.

Commenters shared their own reactions to the video, which are all pretty relatable (and also very funny).

“I watched my grandma throw a whole Jersey mikes sandwich down the garbage disposal last week.”

“There’s almost nothing i won’t put in the garbage disposal.”

“I don’t even throw things away now. I put everything down the disposal. Food, batteries, old car tires, a futon.”

“Everything they mentioned I put in my garage disposal today.”

I’m a renter, so there’s no limits on what’s goes in there.”

Basically, just be careful and try to keep up with regular maintenance and cleaning. If all else fails, NO RICE.