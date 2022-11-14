(Evening Standard)

The need for action around air quality in London has never been more important. That’s why it’s essential that London’s future is electric, from the vehicles on our roads to the clean energy that powers them. More and more Londoners are buying electric cars as the capital steps up its gears to quit petrol by 2030 - but there’s still a long road ahead.

The Evening Standard’s Plug It In Summit, on 24 November 2022 at the Design Museum, is a one-day event that will bring together policy makers, business leaders, innovators and industry experts for a landmark series of roundtables and keynote speeches.

Hosted by Lucy Siegle, the Plug It In Summit will help to shape the narrative on a political level, with CEOs, experts and public figures, to deliver a realistic plan for London’s electric transformation. The Summit’s goal is to create a global electric city blueprint, supported by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has pledged to deliver a Net Zero city by 2030.

Event Programme

9.30am – 10.15am: Registration & Breakfast

10:30am – 11:05am: Opening Keynote by designer Paul Priestman – The Vision for Cities of The Future & How Design and Transport intersect

11:10am – 11:45am: Panel 1 - EV take up: motivating and driving change

Cllr Deirdre Costigan, Deputy leader and climate action Ealing Council

Toddington Harper, CEO, Gridserve

Lauren Pamma, Programme Director, Green Finance Institute

Andrew Brem, UK General Manager, Uber

Moderated by Ross Lydall, City Hall Editor and Transport Editor of the Evening Standard

12pm – 12.45pm: Panel 2 - Moving people and things: the challenges of E-mobility

Tom Goodall, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Technical & Service Support, London Fire Brigade

Dominic Phinn, Senior Policy Manager, The Climate Group

Niall Riddell, CEO and Co-Founder, Paua

Moderated by Lucy Siegle, Environmental Journalist & Broadcaster

12.45pm – 2pm: Lunch

2pm – 3pm: Mini Keynotes on future tech and how it is changing the landscape:

William Fitzhugh, CEO of Adden Energy, on EV battery technology breakthroughs

Jonathan Goodman and Fredrika Klarén of Polestar on car manufacturers’ responsibilities

Kaity Fischer, Director of Business Development, Wayve, on autonomous EVs in London

3.10pm - 3.40pm: Fireside chat

3.40pm – Afternoon tea

4pm – 4.30pm: Panel 3 - What do we need to do to make London Net Zero 2030 a reality?

Graeme Cooper, Head of Future Markets, National Grid

Helena Bennett, Head of Climate Policy, Green Alliance

Ade Thomas, Founder, World EV Day

Christina Calderato, Chief Safety, Health and Environmental Officer, TfL

Moderated by David Marsland , Head of Audio, Evening Standard

4.30pm – 5pm: Closing Keynote by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan

5-7pm: Networking Drinks

For more information and to RSVP please contact eventsteam@standard.co.uk

Speakers and moderators

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy Mayor, Environment and Energy

Paul Priestman, Designer

Ade Thomas, Founder of EV Summit

Lauren Pamma, Programme Director of the Coalition for the Decarbonisation of Road Transport, The Green Finance Institute

Toddington Harper, CEO, Gridserve

Ross Lydall, City Hall Editor and Transport Editor, Evening Standard

Dominic Phinn, Senior Policy Manager, EV100

Lucy Siegle, Environmental Journalist & Broadcaster

Christina Calderato, Director of Transport Strategy and Policy, Transport for London

Graeme Cooper, Head Future Markets, National Grid

Helena Bennett, Head of Climate Policy, Green Alliance

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK

Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar

Kaity Fischer, Director of Business Development and Partnerships, Wayve

David Marsland, Head of Audio, Evening Standard

William Fitzhugh, CEO, Adden Energy