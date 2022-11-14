Plug It In Summit
The need for action around air quality in London has never been more important. That’s why it’s essential that London’s future is electric, from the vehicles on our roads to the clean energy that powers them. More and more Londoners are buying electric cars as the capital steps up its gears to quit petrol by 2030 - but there’s still a long road ahead.
The Evening Standard’s Plug It In Summit, on 24 November 2022 at the Design Museum, is a one-day event that will bring together policy makers, business leaders, innovators and industry experts for a landmark series of roundtables and keynote speeches.
Hosted by Lucy Siegle, the Plug It In Summit will help to shape the narrative on a political level, with CEOs, experts and public figures, to deliver a realistic plan for London’s electric transformation. The Summit’s goal is to create a global electric city blueprint, supported by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has pledged to deliver a Net Zero city by 2030.
Event Programme
9.30am – 10.15am: Registration & Breakfast
10:30am – 11:05am: Opening Keynote by designer Paul Priestman – The Vision for Cities of The Future & How Design and Transport intersect
11:10am – 11:45am: Panel 1 - EV take up: motivating and driving change
Cllr Deirdre Costigan, Deputy leader and climate action Ealing Council
Toddington Harper, CEO, Gridserve
Lauren Pamma, Programme Director, Green Finance Institute
Andrew Brem, UK General Manager, Uber
Moderated by Ross Lydall, City Hall Editor and Transport Editor of the Evening Standard
12pm – 12.45pm: Panel 2 - Moving people and things: the challenges of E-mobility
Tom Goodall, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Technical & Service Support, London Fire Brigade
Dominic Phinn, Senior Policy Manager, The Climate Group
Niall Riddell, CEO and Co-Founder, Paua
Moderated by Lucy Siegle, Environmental Journalist & Broadcaster
12.45pm – 2pm: Lunch
2pm – 3pm: Mini Keynotes on future tech and how it is changing the landscape:
William Fitzhugh, CEO of Adden Energy, on EV battery technology breakthroughs
Jonathan Goodman and Fredrika Klarén of Polestar on car manufacturers’ responsibilities
Kaity Fischer, Director of Business Development, Wayve, on autonomous EVs in London
3.10pm - 3.40pm: Fireside chat
3.40pm – Afternoon tea
4pm – 4.30pm: Panel 3 - What do we need to do to make London Net Zero 2030 a reality?
Graeme Cooper, Head of Future Markets, National Grid
Helena Bennett, Head of Climate Policy, Green Alliance
Ade Thomas, Founder, World EV Day
Christina Calderato, Chief Safety, Health and Environmental Officer, TfL
Moderated by David Marsland , Head of Audio, Evening Standard
4.30pm – 5pm: Closing Keynote by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan
5-7pm: Networking Drinks
For more information and to RSVP please contact eventsteam@standard.co.uk
Speakers and moderators
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London
Shirley Rodrigues, Deputy Mayor, Environment and Energy
Paul Priestman, Designer
Ade Thomas, Founder of EV Summit
Lauren Pamma, Programme Director of the Coalition for the Decarbonisation of Road Transport, The Green Finance Institute
Toddington Harper, CEO, Gridserve
Ross Lydall, City Hall Editor and Transport Editor, Evening Standard
Dominic Phinn, Senior Policy Manager, EV100
Lucy Siegle, Environmental Journalist & Broadcaster
Christina Calderato, Director of Transport Strategy and Policy, Transport for London
Graeme Cooper, Head Future Markets, National Grid
Helena Bennett, Head of Climate Policy, Green Alliance
Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK
Fredrika Klarén, Head of Sustainability, Polestar
Kaity Fischer, Director of Business Development and Partnerships, Wayve
David Marsland, Head of Audio, Evening Standard
William Fitzhugh, CEO, Adden Energy