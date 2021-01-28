This small but effective plug heater is a best-seller on Amazon right now
“I’m just going to put an extra layer on,” is a phrase we’re sure you’ve said more times than you can count over the last few months.
Not only has it been very, very cold, but many of us have discovered that each member of our household prefers their space at a different temperature.
So it’s little wonder then that the Russell Hobbs 500W Ceramic Plug Heater has become an Amazon bestseller.
Simply plug it in and heat up your space - no extra heating necessary.
Why we love it:
Who doesn’t love feeling warm and cosy while it’s pouring with rain or snowing outside?
Plus, the 12-hour timer can be used to heat your home at times to suit your daily routine, for example heating your bedroom before you get up in the morning.
How it works:
The built in thermostat regulates the temperature around the heater, helping to maintain the perfect level of heat. Simply select a temperature from 15°C to 30°C using the digital control and the ceramic heating element converts energy into heat quickly and efficiently.
The 500W plug-in heater is ideal for warming small spaces up to 10m2, perfect for close proximity heating in rooms such as offices, caravans and utility rooms.
Buy it: Russell Hobbs 500W Ceramic Plug Heater | £17.99 from Amazon
What the reviews say:
“Just what I needed to keep myself warm in my work space.”
“It has all sorts of features which I am yet to use, but I'm quite happy with the output and peace of mind that my electric bill isn't going to be through the roof.”
“Bought this to use in our VW camper van as we wanted a low-wattage heater we could use on campsite EHUs and it works really well. Despite its tiny size it heats up the van quickly and as it plugs into the wall it won't get in the way or get kicked over.”
“Wanted a small heater for my sewing room and this is very effective. I like that I can choose the temperature and it doesn’t take long to warm the room so I’m comfortable to work there.”
“Very compact threw a lot of heat out.”
“Great for small spaces.”
