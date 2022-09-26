Pluckers offering free wings, meals at new Fort Worth location. Here’s how to get a table

A second Pluckers Wing Bar restaurant is coming to Fort Worth and offering free meals ahead of it’s opening.

The promotion is for the new location at the corner of Citylake Boulevard and SW Loop 820 and will be offered from Oct. 3-7.

During the pre-opening shifts, up to four people, including kids, will be seated per table. Each person will receive a free entree and the table will receive a free dessert or appetizer to share. The dessert and appetizer tables are predetermined and cannot be changed, according to a statement from Pluckers.

Lunch promotion times run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and meal promotion times 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations are not needed to receive free food, but guests will be seated on a first come, first served basis.

This promotion is designed to give training opportunities to the staff, so wait times may be long, according to the statement.

Outside of wings, Pluckers’ menu includes Fried Pickles, Holy Macaroni, the Bypass Burger and the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. Family meal packs, catering, and kids’ birthday party packs are also available for purchase through online ordering.