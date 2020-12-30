Plows are finally reaching Calgary's residential streets — 1 week after major snowfall

A week after last week's massive snowfall, plows will finally be making their way to some of Calgary's residential streets.

The storm brought 27 per cent of the year's regular accumulation totals in a 24-hour period, the city said, and its been working through routes in a priority order based on traffic volume.

"We understand that there's some frustrations out there,"Chris McGeachy, spokesperson for the city's roads department, said.

"We have crews working in every quadrant of the city, 24/7 … we hope to spend a good deal of time in those residential areas this week."

Stevyn Mars was out on Tuesday, shovelling out a car in the Beltline that had been piled with snow after the city plowed — he described the situation as a catch-22.

"The city does its best to clear routes for transit and so-forth … but unfortunately it does lock motorists in," he said. "With these kinds of snow dumps, where do you put the snow? I haven't found a solution to that."

On Tuesday, according to the city's website, crews were working on removing snow and ice from turning lanes, intersections and trouble spots as well as clearing busy intersections and wheelchair curb ramps.

"Calgarians are advised to watch for trouble spots such as intersections, hills and bridge decks, and to slow down and drive for winter conditions," the city said.

Barb Beninger, at North Glenmore Park, expressed concerns that some pedestrians could be injured walking on the heavy snow and ice in the parking lot.

"Because I drive a vehicle that's low to the ground, it is difficult, but I can understand why the city can't clear all the roadways," she said.

"In these parking lots that are well-used, there's lots of spaces for snow removal."

The city says Calgarians can visit its website for an update on snow clearing, or call 311 if they have concerns to report.

