Plexiglass will divide Mike Pence, Kamala Harris at Wednesday's vice presidential debate

The Commission on Presidential Debates has approved plans for plexiglass to be used at Wednesday’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

The changes come after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and several White House staffers and allies have tested positive for COVID-19 days after the first presidential debate last week in Cleveland, Ohio.

At the first presidential debate, Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's podiums were separated by more than 6 feet but the two candidates did not wear masks at the debate.

Trump was hospitalized for three days for COVID-19 and has since announced he will return to the White House Monday evening. Trump reportedly arrived at the debate too late to be tested for the virus, according to moderator Chris Wallace. Several members of the Trump family also did not wear masks inside the debate hall.

The vice presidential debate will be held at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Commission on Presidential Debates since last week has not responded to repeated requests for comment about safety protocols for future debates.

Harris and Pence will also be further apart than Trump and Biden, according to Politico. The two candidates will be 13 feet apart instead of the initial seven feet, Politico reported.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, candidates have had to adapt how they campaign and even debate. For example, Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison of South Carolina put a plexiglass barrier between him and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham at their debate Saturday evening.

Two more presidential debates are still scheduled, with the second debate in Miami on Oct. 15 and the third debate in Nashville on Oct. 22.

Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 since debating with the president last week, with his last negative test on Sunday. The former vice president is participating in a NBC town hall Monday evening in Miami.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vice presidential debate: Plexiglass to divide Kamala Harris, Mike Pence