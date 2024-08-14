Plenty of international golfers on Weir's radar as Presidents Cup approaches

CALGARY — Mike Weir has plenty of tough decisions leading up to the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club in late September.

As captain of the International Team, Weir has been keeping tabs on players who could potentially take on the powerhouse Americans at the biannual best-on-best men’s tournament.

"This is crunch time for a lot of players," said Weir in Calgary on Tuesday at a press conference ahead of the 2024 Rogers Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club. "We have six automatic spots off the world rankings and then there’s six picks with a lot of Canadians in the mix, so hoping they’re going to really play well the next couple weeks and that I can pick them for the team."

With Olympic gold medallist Scottie Scheffler and recent two-time major champion Xander Schauffele leading the American side, Weir will count on leadership from Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, fresh off winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, who is atop the International standings.

Tom Kim and Sungjae Im are second and third in the International Team rankings, while fellow South Korean national Byeong Hun An is in sixth. Veteran Australian golfers Jason Day and Adam Scott are sitting comfortably in fourth and fifth.

Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., who competed at the 2022 edition of the Presidents Cup along with Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., is currently in a good position in seventh spot in the International standings.

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin, both of Abbotsford B.C., are holding down the 11th and 12th spots, while Pendrith is right behind them in 13th and Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., isn’t far back in 15th.

"As I’ve said all along, it’s an international team," said Weir, who will rely on help from his captain’s assistants Ernie Els, Trevor Immelman, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas to select the best squad. "It's not Team Canada, so you have to be fair to everybody. A lot of guys are playing well.

"I really like our team the way it’s shaping up. Guys are very excited. I've been engaged with the players since the get-go, since I became the captain. Players have reached out to me and they’re very engaged and excited to be on the team."

While he’ll be taking part at the Rogers Charity Classic (formerly Shaw Charity Classic) for the fourth straight year, Weir will have the upcoming Presidents Cup on the top of his mind.

"Even though I’m working on my game and playing, my mind is constantly thinking about it," said the 54-year-old Canadian Golf Hall of Famer from Brights Grove, Ont. "Calls before rounds, calls after rounds, texting with guys, our analytics guys. I’m trying to get all the information I can in regards to the players so I can make the best decision upcoming in the next couple weeks.

"I don’t want to make a decision on a whim. I want to have all the information and stats on the players so I can make an informed decision. Yeah, a little bit harder to play but still fun. I found a nice balance."

That being said, Weir will still do his best to have a good showing at the annual PGA Tour Champions tournament.

"It’s always great to come home, for sure," said Weir, who’s best showing at the senior-circuit stop in Calgary was a tie for ninth in 2021. "This is the only time we get to do that on the Champions Tour right now. It’s a great golf course. From the first time I played here a few years ago, I really liked the golf course. I’d like to play a little better on it hopefully this year, but always enjoy playing here.

"The city is great. Great restaurants, great food. The fans come out here better than probably any other event on the Champions Tour, so I think all the players enjoy coming here to Calgary."

Alos Wednesday, it was announced that Rogers Communications will serve as the official telecommunications sponsor for the Presidents Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

Laurence Heinen, The Canadian Press