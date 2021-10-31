Plenty of excitement fueled by new Current energy, but KC loses final NWSL game of season

It was a night of both celebration and frustration for Kansas City’s pro women’s soccer team on Saturday.

Entering the final game of the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League regular season, Kansas City had nothing but pride to play for as any chance of making the playoffs had been squashed weeks ago.

Kansas City still had the chance to spoil the plans of their opponents on the night, though, facing off against the Tacoma, Washington-based OL Reign.

But chasing a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Reign proved too much for Kansas City on the night, defeating KC 3-0 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan.

A first-half own goal from Kansas City defender Kiki Pickett was compounded on by two goals from the Reign’s Eugénie Le Sommer in the second half.

Aside from the result, Kansas City, which finished the season 3-7-14 at the bottom of the standings, still had reason to celebrate. At halftime, the club unveiled its new name as the Kansas City Current along with a new logo.

Over 6,300 fans were in attendance for the game and the name reveal, wearing flashing red-and-teal wristbands that read “I WAS THERE 10.30.21 KC NWSL” along the band.

An impressive laser light show welcomed the new name and logo into existence, eliciting roars from the crowd that drowned out any disappointment at being 1-0 down at halftime.

The game didn’t resemble much of the first time that the two teams met in Kansas City. That game finished 1-0 to Kansas City, marking KC’s first-ever win as a franchise on Aug. 14.

The Reign stretched Kansas City from the off, forcing a goal-saving dive from KC goalkeeper AD Franch within two minutes of the first whistle. Over the course of the opening 45 minutes, the Reign rattled off a suffocating 11 shots to Kansas City’s three.

The visitors finally broke through in the 35th minute when a dangerous cross from the Reign’s Sofia Huerta caused a moment of hesitation from Franch. The goalkeeper went toward the ball then watched it fly past her instead, which led to Kansas City’s Pickett bundling the ball into her own net.

Kansas City left the first half as its old name of ‘KC NWSL’ and returned to the field as the Kansas City Current, wearing jerseys with the new logo on the chest.

The excitement garnered from halftime couldn’t be quashed in the Kansas City crowd, but it was certainly stymied when Le Sommer doubled the scoreline just four minutes into the second half.

The French forward has been on fire since arriving in the NWSL in May, scoring five goals in 17 games.

She increased that goal total to seven, against the Current, first volleying home a close-range effort, then heading home a cross from Megan Rapinoe in the 64th minute.

Kansas City was unable to put up much of a fight following Le Sommer’s double, managing just six shots all game with only one of those being on target.