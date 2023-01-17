'Plenty of boos and middle fingers for us': Giants know what awaits in Philadelphia

Art Stapleton, NorthJersey.com
·7 min read

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. –  The New York Giants already know what awaits Saturday night in Philadelphia.

You want high stakes? How about a prime-time playoff game between two bitter NFC East rivals with the winner moving to within one game of the Super Bowl?

Giants vs. Eagles. Eagles vs. Giants.

The dislike runs a lot deeper than the two previous meetings during this regular season, both won by the Eagles.

And when you take into account the heat that will be generated from the stands inside Lincoln Financial Field, given the Giants' lack of good fortune in the building, let's just say the City of Brotherly Love won't be greeting Big Blue with warm hugs and welcome kisses.

"I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be insane. Plenty of boos and middle fingers for us," Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton said. "But we look forward to it."

TOM BRADY'S FUTURE: GOAT has three options for 2023, one allowing him to choose new NFL team

PROVING WORTH: Giants moving on in NFL playoffs thanks to Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley

The Giants have not won at Lincoln Financial Field in nine seasons, and on that day on which they last did, Josh Brown kicked five field goals, Peyton Hillis was the leading rusher, and Victor Cruz was the leading receiver for Tom Coughlin's 2013 team

Chip Kelly’s offense with the Eagles was all the NFL could talk about.

Michael Vick was at quarterback in place of an injured Nick Foles.

But it was the first victory for the Giants without a touchdown in 11 years, and Eli Manning passed Phil Simms as the franchise's all-time leader in yards passing in that game.

There’s been a lot of frustration, agony and despair for the Giants in Philadelphia since

Here’s a look at what Big Blue has endured on the road in what has become a lopsided rivalry, especially at the Linc, where the reception for the visitors is really unlike any other.

Manning said Monday night that he will be at the Linc on Saturday for Giants-Eagles.

“I promised myself I’d never go to another football game in Philly [after his 2020 retirement] ... but I’m gonna break that," Manning said during ESPN's "ManningCast" broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I can’t wait to see how many double birds I get. Probably will set a record.”

Let's go back in time and revisit the Giants' last nine trips to Philadelphia:

2014: Eagles 27, Giants 0

If there was one image to symbolize the Giants’ fate in Philly, it is this one: Victor Cruz, crying and holding his hands to his face in disbelief after he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee while leaping for a pass on fourth down from the Eagles 3 in the third quarter.

The Eagles sacked Eli Manning six times, snapping the Giants’ three-game winning streak in which they had scored more than 30 points in each victory.

Nick Foles threw two touchdown passes and LeSean McCoy had a season-high 149 yards rushing in what was the Eagles’ first shutout in 18 years.

2015: Eagles 27, Giants 7

The Eagles had three takeaways, sacked Manning three times and forced two intentional-grounding penalties. The Giants intercepted Sam Bradford three times, but were unable to get any points off those turnovers. This was Tom Coughlin’s final game in Philadelphia – coincidentally, he played the Eagles in his Giants’ swan song – and he remains the last Big Blue coach to win at the Linc.

2016: Eagles 24, Giants 19

This one was in prime time, and the Giants wore their Color Rush jerseys for the first time.

The Eagles prevented the Giants from clinching a playoff spot and Eli Manning threw a career-high 63 times, completing 38 for 356 yards. He was picked off three times, including two by Malcolm Jenkins, who took one of those back for a Pick 6.

2017: Eagles 27, Giants 24

Jake Elliott kicked a 61-yarder as the clock expired to stun the Giants. It was the longest game-winner in NFL history for a rookie and a Philly franchise record.

Eli Manning threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including a 77-yard score to Sterling Shepard, but the Eagles rallied for two field goals in the final 51 seconds – yes, you read that right – to stun Big Blue.

2018: Eagles 25, Giants 22

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks with New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning after the game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 25-22. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz talks with New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning after the game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 25-22. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 

Jake Elliott did it again.

He kicked a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining as the Eagles overcame deficits of 12-0 and 19-14 in the fourth quarter.

Eli Manning picked apart a Philadelphia defense that was missing its top four cornerbacks, a starting safety and a starting linebacker. But Manning threw an interception to Malcolm Jenkins at the goal line late in the second quarter, and the game turned.

2019: Eagles 23, Giants 17 (OT)

Eli Manning, starting in place of an injured Daniel Jones, helped the Giants race out to a 14-point lead, and the Eagles were booed off the field, trailing 17-3 at halftime.

The Eagles had lost 19 straight games when trailing by 14 or more points in the second half before rallying. They were down to one healthy wide receiver by the end of the game. Zach Ertz, a Pro Bowl tight end, had to line up at wide receiver, and he caught the game-winning touchdown from Carson Wentz in overtime.

2020: Eagles 22, Giants 21

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) looks on following the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 

Everything was there for the taking.

The Giants might not have belonged in the NFC East race with just one win in their first six games, but they were 6:17 away from victory with an 11-point lead after Daniel Jones found Sterling Shepard in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

Yet for the third straight season in Philadelphia, faces new and old, the Giants watched a double-digit lead evaporate, the Eagles celebrate and they were forced to trudge back to the buses for the 90-minute ride back up north to East Rutherford that had to seem a heck of a lot longer after this one.

If not for Evan Engram's drop of a third-down throw that would have given the Giants the chance to seal the game, maybe the losing streak at the Linc would have ended.

Instead, the Eagles scored the game-winning touchdown when Boston Scott beat Jabrill Peppers to the end zone for the catch.

2021: Eagles 34, Giants 10

The Giants made the switch at quarterback, starting Jake Fromm instead of Mike Glennon, who had replaced Daniel Jones, whose neck injury cost him the final six games of the 2021 season. Neither Fromm nor Glennon distinguished themselves against the Eagles, and Jalen Hurts led a dominant second half effort to break a 3-3 halftime tie. That performance included some insult for the Giants as Hurts threw a touchdown pass to right tackle Lane Johnson.

2022: Eagles 22, Giants 16

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to the win as he heads off the field following the game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to the win as he heads off the field following the game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

 

Everything was on the line for the Eagles, who needed a win to clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 seed with home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Giants, on the other hand, decided to play the game with their backups since their playoff fate was already determined.

Surprisingly, the Giants' junior varsity - no disrespect intended - gave the Eagles' starters all they could handle, forcing coach Nick Sirianni to keep his guys in for the entire game in order to put Big Blue away late.

Davis Webb started at quarterback for Daniel Jones, while Webb's touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay - his first as a Giant - came against Eagles star corner Darius Slay in the waning moments.

The Giants did not leave with the victory, but they headed home with a lot more belief in their ability to compete with the Eagles and ultimately end their current losing streak at the Linc than anyone had going into that game.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Giants know what awaits in Philadelphia: 'Boos and middle fingers'

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays sign international free agent Enmanuel Bonilla to franchise-record bonus

    The 16-year-old corner outfielder signed for $4.1 million, the largest bonus in franchise history.

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Gino Odjick, Canucks fan favourite, dead at 52

    Former Vancouver Canucks enforcer and fan favourite Gino Odjick has died at the age of 52. His death was confirmed by the team and his sister, Dina Odjick, on Sunday. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," Dina wrote on Facebook. Odjick played in the NHL from 1990 to 2002, including eight years in Vancouver and two in Montreal. He also played for the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, recording a career total 64 goals, 73 assists and 2,567 pena

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit. LaMelo Ball finished with 31 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Charlotte. Terry Rozier had 21 poin

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Kessler's 20 points, 21 rebounds help Jazz beat T-Wolves

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah, which had seven players score in double-digits in its third win in four games. Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and D’Angelo Russell added 21 points for Minnesota, which strugg

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Turnovers a concern for Bills, Allen as they prep for Cincy

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills’ turnover troubles haven’t caught up to them just yet. The question is, how many more self-induced errors, blown leads and sudden offensive lulls can the Bills overcome before those inefficiencies derail the team from its Super Bowl aspirations? Allen’s ability to shrug off his mistakes and a stout defensive effort were enough for Buffalo to eke out a 34-31 wild-card playoff win over Miami. The injury-depleted Dolphins, who came in havin