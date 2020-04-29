Plebs is confirmed to be ending with feature-length episode

Photo credit: ITV

ITV has announced the fall of Plebs' Roman Empire… just not quite yet.

Friday Night Dinner's Tom Rosenthal and Pls Like's Jonathan Pointing star in the ITV2 comedy series would-be pub owners Marcus and Jason as they turn a public toilet into the empire's hottest night spot.

Plebs is fresh off its fifth series finishing in November 2019, and although co-producer Sam Leifer has told The Sun that there was potential for more series, it has been decided that the sitcom will end.

ITV2 has commissioned a feature-length special to wrap up Marcus and Jason's story, though it might not premiere until next year because of the industry shutdown has delayed planned filming this summer.

"After five series, we wanted to go out with a bang. So we're sending the plebs off to join the army," Sam Leifer teased.

"Unsurprisingly, they won't cover themselves in glory or return as conquering heroes. Personally, I'm looking forward to watching Tom crawling on his hands and knees through the mud.”

There is no telling yet if Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden will be reprising her role as "lusty aristocrat" Rufina for the series-ending film, after she was last seen trying to make Jason her "plaything for the evening".

Throughout its run, Plebs has also boasted other impressive guest stars, including Silent Witness star Emilia Fox, stage legend Simon Callow, Blackadder's Sir Tony Robinson and EastEnders' Danny Dyer and Tracy Ann Oberman, Coronation Street cast member Maureen Lipman and stand-up comic Aisling Bea.

Plebs originally premiered on ITV2 back in 2013, and went on to win the Royal Television Society Awards for Best Scripted Comedy and earned Doon Mackichan a British Academy Television Award nomination in 2014.

The previously-mentioned Jonathan Pointing joined Plebs from its fourth series as a replacement for Joel Fry's Stylax.

