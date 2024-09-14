It's a pleasure to play with Haaland, says Grealish

Jack Grealish has showered praise on Erling Haaland after the striker's two goals secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

The visitors struck after just 22 seconds at the Etihad Stadium, with Yoane Wissa heading in after a scruffy clearance inside the City box.

However, Haaland turned the game on its head before the interval, levelling with a deflected shot in the 19th minute, before latching onto Ederson's long pass and expertly dinking us into the lead shortly after the half-hour mark.

The forward now sits on 99 goals for the Club across all competitions and extends his league tally this season to nine goals in four matches.

"The second [goal] showed what he is all about," said Grealish following the victory.

"He used his body well and it's a brilliant finish.

"It is a pleasure to play with him and hopefully he can continue."

Grealish, who started the game after impressive showings for England during the international break, was lively and energetic and unlucky not to find the net shortly before being replaced in the 84th minute, as his curling effort towards the bottom corner was expertly saved by Mark Flekken.

The winger, who had 55 touches of the ball at the Etihad, believes that he is steadily working his way back to his best.

"I've started three or four games in a row now for club and country, I'm starting to feel like I am getting that sharpness back," he declared.

The victory sees Pep Guardiola's men continue our 100% winning start to the campaign, winning four out of four and sitting at the top of the table.