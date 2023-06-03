Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Odin Metals Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Odin Metals Limited (ASX:ODM), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for Odin Metals

Odin Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Jason Peterson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$239k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.018 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.016 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Odin Metals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.016. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Odin Metals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 17% of Odin Metals shares, worth about AU$2.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Odin Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Odin Metals shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Odin Metals insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (4 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Odin Metals.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

