Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Rank Group Stock

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Rank Group

The Chief People Officer Hazel Boyle made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£135k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.93 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.95. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Rank Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Rank Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Rank Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£995k worth of Rank Group stock, about 0.2% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Rank Group Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rank Group shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Rank Group stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Rank Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

