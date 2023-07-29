Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy Taylor Maritime Investments Stock

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Taylor Maritime Investments Limited's (LON:TMI) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Taylor Maritime Investments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Christopher Buttery made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$61k worth of shares at a price of US$1.21 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.96. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Taylor Maritime Investments insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Taylor Maritime Investments Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Taylor Maritime Investments insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought US$76k worth of shares. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Taylor Maritime Investments

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.3% of Taylor Maritime Investments shares, worth about US$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Taylor Maritime Investments Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Taylor Maritime Investments insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Taylor Maritime Investments you should be aware of, and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

