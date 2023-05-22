Pleasing Signs As A Number Of Insiders Buy MJ Gleeson Stock \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MJ Gleeson

The CEO & Director Graham Prothero made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£143k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.03 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£4.54. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months MJ Gleeson insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At MJ Gleeson Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at MJ Gleeson. In total, insiders bought UK£211k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of MJ Gleeson

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MJ Gleeson insiders own about UK£12m worth of shares. That equates to 4.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MJ Gleeson Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in MJ Gleeson shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MJ Gleeson. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with MJ Gleeson and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

