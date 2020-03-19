Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Prismaflex International, S.A.'s (EPA:ALPRI)

The CEO of Prismaflex International, S.A. (EPA:ALPRI) is Pierre Bassouls. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Pierre Bassouls's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Prismaflex International, S.A. is worth €5.6m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €46k for the year to March 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at €44k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €185m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €290k.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 54% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 46% is other remuneration. Prismaflex International is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. Though positive, it's important we delve into the performance of the actual business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Prismaflex International has changed over time.

Is Prismaflex International, S.A. Growing?

Prismaflex International, S.A. has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 34% a year, over the last three years (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 5.5%.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Prismaflex International, S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 73% over three years, some Prismaflex International, S.A. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

It appears that Prismaflex International, S.A. remunerates its CEO below most similar sized companies.

The compensation paid to Pierre Bassouls is lower than is usual at similar sized companies, but the eps growth is lacking, just like the returns (over three years). Considering all these factors, we'd stop short of saying the CEO pay is too high, but we don't think shareholders would want to see a pay rise before business performance improves. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 4 warning signs for Prismaflex International (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

