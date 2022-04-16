Please Put This 1986 Ferrari F1 Wing on a Road Car

Photo credit: Bring A Trailer
1986 was certainly not Ferrari's best Formula 1 season. Michele Alboreto and Stefan Johansson combined for just five podiums in a winless year driving the unimaginatively-named F1/86, a notable low watermark even by the standards of a relatively disappointing mid-80s for the Scuderia. But it was a Ferrari F1 season, and the F1/86 was a Ferrari F1 car, which means that anything related to it is still pretty special.

Like this rear wing, which was apparently taken directly from the back of an F1/86. The number 27 on the endplate indicates that this was on one of Alboreto's cars, although the listing on Bring a Trailer does not clarify where the piece would have actually raced. Fittingly for the era, the wing is much simpler and narrower than those that adorn modern F1 cars, with massive endplates that extend forward toward the engine cover.

Although this piece is being sold as memorabilia from a particularly uncompetitive car, it is still a Ferrari F1 wing. Your car probably has no wing at all! Therefore, I propose a simple solution: Buy this piece of technology that was just behind the cutting edge in the mid-80s and put it on the back of your likely newer road car to give it some authentic Formula 1 downforce. Would it look good on your car? Almost certainly not, unless your car is a wingless mid-80s open wheeler. But it would sure be an authentic Ferrari F1 rear wing on a road car, and that alone might be worth the novelty.

If your car already has a rear wing, the same collection also has a rear wing endplate from a Michael Schumacher-driven 1997 Ferrari F310B. That, admittedly, would be harder to get onto your car.

Bring a Trailer is also owned by Road & Track's parent company, Hearst Autos.

