Please play safely so we keep Tier | Our offices will thrive | Earning their spurs

Please play safely so we keep Tier 2
It was with great relief that London emerged from lockdown into Tier 2. This was the right decision — the capital’s rates did not justify the highest tier and the impact on jobs would have been disastrous.
But the short history of this virus has shown that lighter restrictions are often followed by heavier ones. And for all the good news on vaccines, this virus is no less contagious or deadly.
The data is mixed. According to the latest test and trace data, more than one in 10 people seeking Covid-19 tests in east London have the virus, while six boroughs have rates above 10 per cent in the most recent week.
But London has seen a marked improvement in the last few weeks, with confirmed Covid cases at 155.8 per 100,000 people — a steady fall from almost 200 last month.
The first official review date for the tiered system is December 16, and there is no single metric which would determine a switch into Tier 3.
So our message to Londoners, understandably exhausted by the last nine months, has not changed. Keep washing your hands, wearing a mask and maintaining a safe distance where possible.
It may be dull and repetitive, but it is the best way to maintain the relative freedoms of Tier 2 while we await the vaccine.
Our offices will thrive
What corporations and investors say is important. Many large firms have instructed their employees to work from home well into next year. But it pays to watch what they do — and where they put their money.
Investors are giving London a vote of confidence. Property giant Land Securities today revealed a £552 million deal to sell office buildings at New Ludgate to Sun Venture, a Singapore-based firm. Chairman Ricky Au said that “London remains attractive to investors taking a long-term view”.
Meanwhile, housebuilder Berkeley has invested around £400 million in London in the six months to October. Chief executive Rob Perrins said that despite some headwinds, “I think London will still thrive”.
Some working from home will continue after the pandemic, as people’s habits shift and technology allows. But the idea that global cities such as London would remain ghost towns long after the virus has been eradicated will not come to pass.
People will still want to live, work and enjoy the infinite cultural delights of London.
Earning their spurs
For years, Arsenal fans celebrated an unofficial holiday — St Totteringham’s Day — marking the date on which Spurs could not mathematically finish above Arsenal in the league.
Between 1995 and 2017, Tottenham did not finish above their north London rivals. But those days seem like a distant memory. Spurs are top of the league, while Arsenal languish in 14th place.
As derby day approaches there are the usual Mourinho shenanigans — this time he has questioned the integrity of the league by demanding to know when the Manchester clubs will play their games in hand.
But by Sunday all focus will be on the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first London derby with fans back in the stands.
The old adage is that the form book goes out the window on derby day. Arsenal will certainly be hoping that is the case.