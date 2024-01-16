The 'BEEF' Creator is Thinking About a Second Season

Netflix

I don’t mean to alarm you, but it sounds like Netflix might serve us more BEEF. The limited series, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, premiered in 2023 and received widespread critical acclaim for its depiction of a road-rage incident gone wrong. Though BEEF has not been renewed (yet!), the show's creator, Lee Sung Jin, believes there’s potential for a second season.

“I feel like there are so many paths,” Lee said on Monday night at the 2023 Emmy Awards. “It could stay limited—it was a very close-ended story for sure. But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be anthology. It could be many things. It’s up to the great algorithm. We’re all waiting to hear.” Lately, it seems like producing a second season has been top of mind for Lee. After sweeping the competition at this month's Golden Globe Awards, he revealed that the series was originally pitched as an anthology.

"There was always going to be new characters," Lee told Deadline backstage at the awards show. The Netflix series brought home Best Limited or Anthology Series, Best Actor—Miniseries (Steven Yeun), and Best Actress—Miniseries (Ali Wong).“Whether it stays limited or turns as an anthology or we continue existing, that’s really up to Netflix," Lee continued. "But whatever they decide, I’m definitely ready."

Luckily, we’ll have some time to process before an eventual second (and even third!) course—but it sounds like the meal may be prepared a little differently once it arrives. In the first season, contractor Danny Cho (Yeun) and Amy Lau (Wong) become inexplicably linked after a parking-lot disaster. Driving each other insane through escalating pranks and crimes (!), their feud starts taking control of their lives and negatively affecting those they love. Though potential casting for Season Two is still under wraps, here's everything we know about the plan for more BEEF.

Was BEEF Renewed for Season Two?

Netflix has yet to officially announce a second season for BEEF, but with such a shocking ending, there must be a second season planned, right? Well, sort of. According to the creator's initial interviews, that crazy season finale was the end of the story for Danny and Amy. "Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story [of Danny and Amy]," he told ELLE. "But, if given the opportunity, of course, I'd love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this a close-ended narrative." He went on to explain that further seasons would more likely explore "multiple other beefs and other character types," following the popular anthology narratives of shows like True Detective and The White Lotus.

Still, there's a chance that Danny and Amy's story isn't over. “I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case," Lee said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “But there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think should we be blessed with a Season Two, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently."

Three seasons! That's a silver lining that may keep us going until Season Two. When asked about the chaotic, bloody finale, Lee hinted at much darker scenes that didn't end up making the final cut. "Oh, there were so many more people that died in other gruesome ways," Lee said. Sounds like he's ready to unleash some even more brutal destruction on us.



Is Anyone Else From the Cast Ready to Return?

Joseph Lee, who plays George, made a very subtle hat-tip toward the future—or, at least, we'd very much like to interpret it as such. In an interview with Esquire, Lee spoke about why George shot Danny, saying, "In the end, when he sees Danny, he believes he sees Danny hurting Amy from far away. He has a very instinctual reaction to fire that gun. And then, I guess you'll just have to wait and see."

Don't tease us like that, Joseph! Maybe Netflix will be able to convince Lee to bring this blossoming (maybe) love triangle back for more. He certainly seems down! Regardless, it seems as if our prayers for more BEEF may have been heard—and we can't wait to get a peek at exactly what those mapped-out seasons look like inside Lee's noggin. So, just let this one digest a little for now. But stay hungry.

